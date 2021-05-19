Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, May 19

The following deaths have taken place:

Winifred Lafferty (née Marley), Clady and Killygordon

Margaret (Phonsie) Kelly, Ballybofey

Mary Boden, Downings

Bridget Connor, Downings Bay Hotel

Danny McBride, London and Gaoth Dobhair

Brian McGivern, Killygordon

Sean McHugh, Buncrana

Laurence Sheils, St Johnston

Ann Marie Bernadette Holmes, Belleek

The death has occurred at her home of Winifred Lafferty, née Marley, of 26 Tullymoan Road, Clady and formerly of Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, May 20at 1.15pm for Requiem Mass in St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with public health restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/.

Margaret (Phonsie) Kelly, Ballybofey



The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Margaret (Phonsie) Kelly, Goland, Ballybofey.

Removal from Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest on Wednesday, May 19, at 6.45pm to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, at 7pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, May 20 at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to Barnes View Ward, St.Joseph’s Hospital, or any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

Mary Boden, Downings



The death has occurred place at Ramelton Nursing Unit of Mary Boden, Murlog, Downings.

Remains will repose at her late residence from 2pm Tuesday, May 18.

Funeral from there on Thursday, May 20 going to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for requiem Mass at 1pm followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Mevagh Day Centre, care of any family member.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment is private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Bridget Connor, Downings Bay Hotel



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget Connor, Downings Bay Hotel.

Remains reposing at her late residence in Downings.

Funeral on Thursday, May 20 to St. John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment is private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Danny McBride, London, and Coitín, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has occurred of Danny McBride (Danny Eoghan), London, Inis Meáin island and Coitín, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by his sister Sadie. Sadly missed by Lidia, his sisters, Annie, Máire and Gracie, his brothers, Owenie and Michael, nieces, nephews, and all his extended family and friends.

Danny's remains will be received into St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 1pm followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Brian McGivern, Kilcadden, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Brian McGivern, Kilcadden, Crossroads, Killygordon, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Reposing at the Pastoral Centre beside Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for family and close friends.

Removal on Thursday afternoon, May 20 at 1.15pm to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for cremation at 3pm.

In accordance with government and HSE guidelines, the reposing and funeral is private to family and close friends.

Family home strictly private please.

Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran (071) 9841547.

Sean McHugh, 41 Marian Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Buncrana Nursing Unit of Sean McHugh, 41 Marian Park, Buncrana.

Loving husband of Rosamund and dear father of John, James, Michael and Stephen; loving brother of Liam (Coventry), Margaret (Buncrana), Ann (Derry), Carmel (Kilcar), Marcella (Coventry), Siobhan (Derry), Monica (Letterkenny) and the late Kathleen, sadly missed by his sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, family circle and friends.

Removal from McLaughlin’s Funeral Home today, Monday, going to his residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 19 at 10.20am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit Patient Comfort fund, c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends only please with a limit of 50 people

Laurence Sheils, Castletown, St Johnston

The death has taken place at his home of Laurence Sheils, Castletown, St Johnston.

Much loved son of the late Patrick and Mary Sheils and dearly loved brother of Liz and the late Jim, Teresa and May.

Funeral leaving his sister, Liz Sheil's home at 381 Ard Baithin, St Johnston on Wednesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, niece, nephews, and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Ann Marie Bernadette Holmes, Belleek

The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Ann Marie Bernadette Holmes, 600 Loughshore Road, Belleek BT 93 3FT. Formerly of 74 Stanacre Place, Bradford, West Yorkshire. Adored by her son John and his partner Gemma and her partner Ian. Predeceased by her late husband Maurice.

Private family reposing with removal from the family home on Wednesday morning to St Patrick’s church Belleek for 10.a.m requiem mass maximum 50 people followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines and in the hope of keeping family and friends safe family home and cemetery is private to family and close friends. Please use face coverings and social distance.

Family Flowers donations to Marie Curie nurses please make cheques payable to Marie Curie c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral directors Belleek on 00 44 77 032 104 37

