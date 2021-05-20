Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, May 20

The following deaths have taken place:

James Con McGinley, Glencolmcille

Moira Burke, Glasgow and Gaoth Dobhair

Albert Hepburn, St Johnston

Winifred Lafferty (née Marley), Clady and Killygordon

Margaret (Phonsie) Kelly, Ballybofey

Mary Bowden, Downings

Bridget Connor, Downings Bay Hotel

Brian McGivern, Killygordon

James Con McGinley, Drimroe, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of James Con McGinley, Drimroe, Glencolmcille.

Removal on Thursday evening to St Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille for 7pm to repose overnight.



Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the wake, removal and Funeral Mass are strictly private and limited to 50 people.

Moira Burke, Glasgow and Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair



The death has taken place in Glasgow of Moira Burke, Lunniaghbeg and Glasgow.

Predeceased by her mother Úna Friel Gallagher Roarty, her stepfather Paddy Roarty (Falcarragh), and her father Jack Gallagher (Jack Eoghain Chonaill). Sadly missed by her partner Alex Seán Friel, her sister Nuala, nieces, Patricia and Donna, nephews, John, Stephen and Michael and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Albert Hepburn, Trentamucklagh, St Johnston

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Albert Hepburn, Trentamucklagh, St Johnston.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral service at Craigados Parish Church on Friday at 1pm with interment afterwards in the family plot in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Assocation, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Winifred Lafferty (née Marley), Clady and Killygordon

The death has occurred at her home of Winifred Lafferty, née Marley, of 26 Tullymoan Road, Clady and formerly of Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday at 1.15pm for Requiem Mass in St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with public health restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/.

Margaret (Phonsie) Kelly, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Margaret (Phonsie) Kelly, Goland, Ballybofey.

Removal from Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest took place on Wednesday evening going to St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Hospital, or any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

Mary Bowden, Downings

The death has occurred place at Ramelton Nursing Unit of Mary Bowden, Murlog, Downings and formerly of Forest Hill, London.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Michael Bowden. She will be sadly missed by their children Marian, Michelle, Mickey and Mona. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren Ciara, Lauren, Katie, Aidan, Matthew, Ciaran, Kian and Aoife alongside her remaining siblings (Nora, Bridget, Michael, Annie and Ellen), all of the Doherty and Bowden families, many friends in Ireland and England.

Funeral on Thursday going to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for requiem Mass at 1pm followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.



Mass can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Mevagh Day Centre, care of any family member.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Bridget Connor, Downings Bay Hotel

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget Connor, Downings Bay Hotel.

Remains reposing at her late residence in Downings.

Funeral on Thursday to St. John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Brian McGivern, Kilcadden, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Brian McGivern, Kilcadden, Crossroads, Killygordon, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Reposing at the Pastoral Centre beside Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for family and close friends.

Removal on Thursday afternoon at 1.15pm to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for cremation at 3pm.

In accordance with government and HSE guidelines, the reposing and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Family home strictly private please.

Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran (071) 9841547.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie