Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, May 20

The following deaths have taken place:

Lyral Pamela Hay, Dublin and Laghey

Paddy Joe McDaid, Clonmany

Pauline Buss, Letterkenny

James Con McGinley, Glencolmcille

Moira Burke, Glasgow and Gaoth Dobhair

Albert Hepburn, St Johnston

The peaceful death has taken place at Blackrock Hospice of Lyral Pamela Hay (née Elliott), Deansgrange, Dublin and formerly Laghey.

Mourned and missed by her beloved husband Ronnie, son Stephen and daughter Alison together with their partners Rita and James, grandchildren Felix and Ava, brothers Aubrey and Roland, sister Edith and by her extended family and friends.

A private Funeral Service will take place on Saturday at 10.30am in Kill O’ the Grange Parish Church.

Burial will take place in Shanganagh Cemetery at 12 noon. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Blackrock Hospice, www.olh.ie.

Paddy Joe McDaid, Minahaw, Clonmany

The peaceful death has occurred of Paddy Joe McDaid, Minahaw, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, May 22 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, there is a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Colmcille Village, Cleagh, Clonmany c/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Director.

Paddy Joe’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchclonmany

Pauline Buss, née McGranaghan, Old Brook Court, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Pauline Buss, née McGranaghan, Old Brook Court, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her husband Alf and daughter Sheila, deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Pearse (Hillview, Lismonaghan), Richard and Leslie (Oxford), daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Pauline’s remains will repose at Arch View Lodge, Dromore, Letterkenny with removal from there on Friday evening at 5pm going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for reception prayers at 5.30pm and to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am which can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Arch View Lodge Residents Comfort Fund, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

James Con McGinley, Drimroe, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of James Con McGinley, Drimroe, Glencolmcille.

Removal on Thursday evening to St Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille for 7pm to repose overnight.



Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the wake, removal and Funeral Mass are strictly private and limited to 50 people.





Moira Burke, Glasgow and Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Moira Burke, Lunniaghbeg and Glasgow.

Predeceased by her mother Úna Friel Gallagher Roarty, her stepfather Paddy Roarty (Falcarragh), and her father Jack Gallagher (Jack Eoghain Chonaill). Sadly missed by her partner Alex Seán Friel, her sister Nuala, nieces, Patricia and Donna, nephews, John, Stephen and Michael and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Albert Hepburn, Trentamucklagh, St Johnston

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Albert Hepburn, Trentamucklagh, St Johnston.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral service at Craigadoes Parish Church on Friday at 1pm with interment afterwards in the family plot in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Assocation, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie