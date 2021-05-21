Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, May 21

Search our Archive
The following deaths have taken place:
Lyral Pamela Hay, Dublin and Laghey
Paddy Joe McDaid, Clonmany
Pauline Buss, Letterkenny
James Con McGinley, Glencolmcille
Moira Burke, Glasgow and Gaoth Dobhair
Albert Hepburn, St Johnston
Lyral Pamela Hay, Dublin and Laghey
The peaceful death has taken place at Blackrock Hospice of Lyral Pamela Hay (née Elliott), Deansgrange, Dublin and formerly Laghey.
Mourned and missed by her beloved husband Ronnie, son Stephen and daughter Alison together with their partners Rita and James, grandchildren Felix and Ava, brothers Aubrey and Roland, sister Edith and by her extended family and friends.
A private Funeral Service will take place on Saturday at 10.30am in Kill O’ the Grange Parish Church.
Burial will take place in Shanganagh Cemetery at 12 noon. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Blackrock Hospice, www.olh.ie.
Paddy Joe McDaid, Minahaw, Clonmany
The peaceful death has occurred of Paddy Joe McDaid, Minahaw, Clonmany.
His remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral from there on Saturday morning, May 22 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the New Cemetery.
Due to HSE and Government guidelines, there is a maximum of 50 people permitted.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Colmcille Village, Cleagh, Clonmany c/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Director.
Paddy Joe’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchclonmany
Pauline Buss, née McGranaghan, Old Brook Court, Letterkenny
The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Pauline Buss, née McGranaghan, Old Brook Court, Letterkenny.
Predeceased by her husband Alf and daughter Sheila, deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Pearse (Hillview, Lismonaghan), Richard and Leslie (Oxford), daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Pauline’s remains will repose at Arch View Lodge, Dromore, Letterkenny with removal from there on Friday evening at 5pm going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for reception prayers at 5.30pm and to repose overnight.
Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am which can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/letterkenny
Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.
Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Arch View Lodge Residents Comfort Fund, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.
James Con McGinley, Drimroe, Glencolmcille
The death has occurred of James Con McGinley, Drimroe, Glencolmcille.
Removal on Thursday evening to St Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille for 7pm to repose overnight.
Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the wake, removal and Funeral Mass are strictly private and limited to 50 people.
Moira Burke, Glasgow and Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair
The death has taken place in Glasgow of Moira Burke, Lunniaghbeg and Glasgow.
Predeceased by her mother Úna Friel Gallagher Roarty, her stepfather Paddy Roarty (Falcarragh), and her father Jack Gallagher (Jack Eoghain Chonaill). Sadly missed by her partner Alex Seán Friel, her sister Nuala, nieces, Patricia and Donna, nephews, John, Stephen and Michael and all her extended family and friends.
Funeral arrangements later.
Albert Hepburn, Trentamucklagh, St Johnston
The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Albert Hepburn, Trentamucklagh, St Johnston.
His remains are reposing at his residence.
Funeral service at Craigadoes Parish Church on Friday at 1pm with interment afterwards in the family plot in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe.
Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family with a maximum of 50 people permitted.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Assocation, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.
If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Adam Foley of Finn Harps in action against Hugh Douglas, left, and James Brown of Drogheda United PIC: Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Emer O’Neill, Múinteoir with RTE Home School Hub; Deirdre Mortell, CEO, Rethink Ireland; Minister of State Joe O'Brien
Donegal electronic and ambient artist and music producer Aengus Friel, AKA Shammen Delly, is launching the new Notions series this weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.