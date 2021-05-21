Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, May 21

The following deaths have taken place:

Sarah Bridget Flood, Galway and Letterkenny

Ron Thompson, Burnfoot

Lyral Pamela Hay, Dublin and Laghey

Paddy Joe McDaid, Clonmany

Pauline Buss, Letterkenny

Moira Burke, Glasgow and Gaoth Dobhair

Sarah Bridget Flood, Galway and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Sarah Bridget ( Sally) Flood, Salthill, Galway and Letterkenny, Donegal.

Predeceased by her parents Frank and Catherine Flood and by her sisters Kathleen and Susan and her brother Frank. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her sister Alice, brothers Alec and Patrick, sister-in-law Patricia, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current Covid-19 guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Sarah on Monday, May 24, at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Cloughmills, Co. Antrim. Sarah will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if preferred, to Sightsavers.

Ron Thompson, Burnfoot



The death has occurred at Owenmór Care Home of Ron Thompson, Dundrain, Burnfoot. House private please.

Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Friday, May 21 from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live via Our Lady of Lourdes, Steelstown Church webcam on Saturday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill, Buncrana.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to the Owenmór Care Home (Patient Comfort Fund), 167 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JH.

Lyral Pamela Hay, Dublin and Laghey

The peaceful death has taken place at Blackrock Hospice of Lyral Pamela Hay (née Elliott), Deansgrange, Dublin and formerly Laghey.

Mourned and missed by her beloved husband Ronnie, son Stephen and daughter Alison together with their partners Rita and James, grandchildren Felix and Ava, brothers Aubrey and Roland, sister Edith and by her extended family and friends.

A private funeral service will take place on Saturday at 10.30am in Kill O’ the Grange Parish Church.

Burial will take place in Shanganagh Cemetery at 12 noon. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Blackrock Hospice, www.olh.ie.

Paddy Joe McDaid, Minahaw, Clonmany

The peaceful death has occurred of Paddy Joe McDaid, Minahaw, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, May 22 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, there is a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Colmcille Village, Cleagh, Clonmany c/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Director.

Paddy Joe’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchclonmany

Pauline Buss, née McGranaghan, Old Brook Court, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Pauline Buss, née McGranaghan, Old Brook Court, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her husband Alf and daughter Sheila, deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Pearse (Hillview, Lismonaghan), Richard and Leslie (Oxford), daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Pauline’s remains will repose at Arch View Lodge, Dromore, Letterkenny with removal from there on Friday evening at 5pm going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for reception prayers at 5.30pm and to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am which can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Arch View Lodge Residents Comfort Fund, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Moira Burke, Glasgow and Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Moira Burke, Lunniaghbeg and Glasgow.

Predeceased by her mother Úna Friel Gallagher Roarty, her stepfather Paddy Roarty (Falcarragh), and her father Jack Gallagher (Jack Eoghain Chonaill). Sadly missed by her partner Alex Seán Friel, her sister Nuala, nieces, Patricia and Donna, nephews, John, Stephen and Michael and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie