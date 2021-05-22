Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, May 23, 2021

Search our Archive
Death notices for Donegal on Saturday morning
The following deaths have taken place:
Sarah Bridget Flood, Galway and Letterkenny
Ron Thompson, Burnfoot
Lyral Pamela Hay, Dublin and Laghey
Paddy Joe McDaid, Clonmany
Pauline Buss, Letterkenny
Moira Burke, Glasgow and Gaoth Dobhair
Lizzie Browne, Nurney, Kildare / Donegal
Sarah Bridget Flood, Galway and Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Sarah Bridget ( Sally) Flood, Salthill, Galway and Letterkenny, Donegal.
Predeceased by her parents Frank and Catherine Flood and by her sisters Kathleen and Susan and her brother Frank. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her sister Alice, brothers Alec and Patrick, sister-in-law Patricia, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.
In keeping with current Covid-19 guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Sarah on Monday at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Cloughmills, Co Antrim. Sarah will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations, if preferred, to Sightsavers.
Ron Thompson, Burnfoot
The death has occurred at Owenmór Care Home of Ron Thompson, Dundrain, Burnfoot.
Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.
Requiem Mass can be viewed live via Our Lady of Lourdes, Steelstown Church webcam on Saturday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill, Buncrana.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to the Owenmór Care Home (Patient Comfort Fund), 167 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JH.
Lyral Pamela Hay, Dublin and Laghey
The peaceful death has taken place at Blackrock Hospice of Lyral Pamela Hay (née Elliott), Deansgrange, Dublin and formerly Laghey.
Mourned and missed by her beloved husband Ronnie, son Stephen and daughter Alison together with their partners Rita and James, grandchildren Felix and Ava, brothers Aubrey and Roland, sister Edith and by her extended family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place on Saturday at 10.30am in Kill O’ the Grange Parish Church.
Burial will take place in Shanganagh Cemetery at 12 noon. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Blackrock Hospice, www.olh.ie
Paddy Joe McDaid, Minahaw, Clonmany
The peaceful death has occurred of Paddy Joe McDaid, Minahaw, Clonmany.
His remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the New Cemetery.
Due to HSE and Government guidelines, there is a maximum of 50 people permitted.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Colmcille Village, Cleagh, Clonmany c/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Director.
Requiem Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchclonmany
Pauline Buss, née McGranaghan, Old Brook Court, Letterkenny
The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Pauline Buss, née McGranaghan, Old Brook Court, Letterkenny.
Predeceased by her husband Alf and daughter Sheila, deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Pearse (Hillview, Lismonaghan), Richard and Leslie (Oxford), daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Her remains reposed overnight at St Eunan’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/letterkenny
Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.
Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Arch View Lodge Residents Comfort Fund, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.
Moira Burke, Glasgow and Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair
The death has taken place in Glasgow of Moira Burke, Lunniaghbeg and Glasgow.
Predeceased by her mother Úna Friel Gallagher Roarty, her stepfather Paddy Roarty (Falcarragh), and her father Jack Gallagher (Jack Eoghain Chonaill). Sadly missed by her partner Alex Seán Friel, her sister Nuala, nieces, Patricia and Donna, nephews, John, Stephen and Michael and all her extended family and friends.
Funeral arrangements later.
If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.