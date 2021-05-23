Search our Archive

OBITUARY: Ellen McGinley - a highly respected member of the community in Dunfanaghy

Reporter:

Moses Alcorn

The death occurred recently of Ellen McGinley (née Sieyes), Pound Street, Dunfanaghy, peacefully, after a short illness, in the company of her loving daughter Deirdre in Galway.
Ellen who was a member of the Sieyes family, Station Road in Falcarragh, was predeceased by her husband John in 1987, by her parents and her brother Jack.
Ellen was a highly respected member of the local community. She was well known by local and tourists in the town of Dunfanaghy where she worked for many years in Jack McAuliffe’s Chemist and later for Gerry Flynn when he took over the business.
She was always a helpful and friendly face behind the chemist counter and in more recent years she returned to her native Falcarragh to work there when the chemist relocated to the town before she retired a few years ago.
Ellen was also a keen table quizzer traveling all over the county to take part in quizzes.
In her younger days she also travelled all over the county playing badminton.
Ellen had a great love of Donegal and its history and her own family ancestry.
She was a follower of the Donegal GAA team travelling to matches and she had a great love of flowers. Ellen was also involved in the local craftworkers guild and was a great baker.
She was also a regular attender at Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy where she served as a Minister of the Eucharist.

Sympathy
The deepest sympathy of the community is extended to her daughter Deirdre, son-in-law Brian, sisters Mary McCarry (Falcarragh) and Bridget Sieyes (California), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, extended family and friends.
Her Funeral Mass was held in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy at 3pm on Tuesday, May 11. The Celebrant was Fr. Martin Doohan P.P. Dunfanaghy and also present were Fr. Sean O’Gallachoir P.P. Gortahork and Fr. James Gillespie P.P. Falcarragh.
Fr. Martin Doohan P.P. Dunfanaghy welcomed all who were watching via the Parish Webcam especially her sister Bridget and her family in California.
He said Ellen had touched the hearts of young and old and during the course of the Mass he read out a very special poem written by Ellen’s nieces Oran and Marie.
At the end of the Funeral Mass Ellen’s son-in-law Brian gave a reflection on Ellen’s life and he thanked everyone for their love and support over the time of the bereavement.
Burial took place in Holy Cross Church Cemetery.

