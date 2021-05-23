Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, May 23, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has taken place at his residence of Paddy Brady, Drimnacarry, Creeslough.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Michael’s Church, Cresslough on Tuesday at 11 am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The death has occurred peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of Bridget Carr, late of College Street, Ballyshannon, Aras Mhic Shuibhne, Mullinasole, Laghey and formerly of Donegal Town.

Predeceased by her brothers Patrick, Neil and John. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her sister Margaret; brother Jim and sisters-in-law Kathleen and Madeline; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal for Aras Mhic Shuibhne takes place on Monday at 10.15am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by interment in the Abbey Assaroe cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sarah Bridget ( Sally) Flood, Salthill, Galway and Letterkenny, Donegal.

Predeceased by her parents Frank and Catherine Flood and by her sisters Kathleen and Susan and her brother Frank. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her sister Alice, brothers Alec and Patrick, sister-in-law Patricia, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current Covid-19 guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Sarah on Monday at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Cloughmills, Co Antrim. She will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if preferred, to Sightsavers.

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Moira Burke, Lunniaghbeg and Glasgow.

Predeceased by her mother Úna Friel Gallagher Roarty, her stepfather Paddy Roarty (Falcarragh), and her father Jack Gallagher (Jack Eoghain Chonaill). Sadly missed by her partner Alex Seán Friel, her sister Nuala, nieces, Patricia and Donna, nephews, John, Stephen and Michael and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

