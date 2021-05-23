Search our Archive

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, May 23, 2021

Death notices for Donegal, Monday September 24

Death notices for Donegal on Sunday evening

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

Paddy Brady, Creeslough

Bridget Carr, Ballyshannon

Sarah Bridget Flood, Galway and Letterkenny

Moira Burke, Glasgow and Gaoth Dobhair 

Paddy Brady, Creeslough

The death has taken place at his residence of Paddy Brady, Drimnacarry, Creeslough.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Michael’s Church, Cresslough on Tuesday at 11 am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Bridget Carr, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of Bridget Carr, late of College Street, Ballyshannon, Aras Mhic Shuibhne, Mullinasole, Laghey and formerly of Donegal Town.

Predeceased by her brothers Patrick, Neil and John. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her sister Margaret; brother Jim and sisters-in-law Kathleen and Madeline; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal for Aras Mhic Shuibhne takes place on Monday at 10.15am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by interment in the Abbey Assaroe cemetery.

Sarah Bridget Flood, Galway and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Sarah Bridget ( Sally) Flood, Salthill, Galway and Letterkenny, Donegal.

Predeceased by her parents Frank and Catherine Flood and by her sisters Kathleen and Susan and her brother Frank. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her sister Alice, brothers Alec and Patrick, sister-in-law Patricia, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current Covid-19 guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Sarah on Monday at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Cloughmills, Co Antrim. She will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if preferred, to Sightsavers.

Moira Burke, Glasgow and Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair 

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Moira Burke, Lunniaghbeg and Glasgow.

Predeceased by her mother Úna Friel Gallagher Roarty, her stepfather Paddy Roarty (Falcarragh), and her father Jack Gallagher (Jack Eoghain Chonaill). Sadly missed by her partner Alex Seán Friel, her sister Nuala, nieces, Patricia and Donna, nephews, John, Stephen and Michael and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie