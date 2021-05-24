Search our Archive

Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, May 24

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

Charlie Coyle, Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

Michael Boyle, Dungloe and Glenties

Ivan Mc Combs, Bunbeg

Frankie Barron, Teelin

Eileen Furey, Inver

Peggy Cleary, Mountcharles

Geraldine Frances Dunne, Moville

Paddy Brady, Creeslough

Moira Burke, Glasgow and Gaoth Dobhair 

Charlie Coyle, Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place in Manchester, England of Charlie Coyle (Charlie Eoghain Óig), Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair. Predeceased by his wife Nellie (Patrick Den), brothers Owenie, Hughie, Johnny and Teague.

Sadly missed by his daughters Noreen and Rosemary, grandchildren Joe, James and Grace, son-in-law Pete, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place Thursday, June 3, in St Hilda's Church, Northenden, Manchester, at 12pm followed by burial at Mill Lane Cemetery, Cheadle at 1.30pm.

Michael Boyle, Dungloe and Glenties

The death has occurred of Michael (Mícheal) Boyle (Ó Baoighill) Dungloe, Glenties and Santry, Dublin.

Predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, brothers James and John, sisters Mary and Annie. Mícheal will be sadly missed by his brother Patrick, sister Ellen, sisters-in-law Carmel and Kathy, many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, friends and comrades.

A private funeral will take place on Thursday, May 27 at 10am followed by burial in Maghery Cemetery, Dungloe. Those who would have liked to attend Mícheal's funeral may leave personal messages for the family by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/

Eileen Furey, Inver

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eileen Furey, Inver. Predeceased by her brothers Charlie and Jimmy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brother Todie (Thomas), extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal from Gallaghers Funeral Home on Monday, May 24 at 7 pm going to her late residence. Removal from there on Wednesday, May 26, going to St Naul's Church, Ardaghey for 3 pm funeral Mass, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery. The funeral will be live-streamed on the following link: St Nauls Parish Inver | Facebook

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the funeral is restricted to 50 people.

Ivan Mc Combs, Bunbeg

The death has occurred of Ivan Mc Combs Knockastoller, Bunbeg, Gweedore and Westport, Mayo.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, his daughters; Aisling and Caitlin, sons; Neil, Ruairí and Tommy, his mother Mary, his father Ivan, his sister Siobhán, his brother Alan, brothers-in-law; Tommy and Sean, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren; Caolán and Heidi and all his extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence  from 5pm on Monday, May 24. Funeral Mass will take place Wednesday, May 26, in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 1pm followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page on Wednesday, May 26 at 1pm.

Frankie Barron, Teelin

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Frankie Barron, Ballymore, Teelin, formerly of Glasgow. Loving husband to Mary Catherine, much-loved father to Mary and John. He will be sadly missed by his son-in-law Joe, grandson Sean, his sisters Theresa Williams (Scotland) and Mary Gillespie (Chicago), his sister-in-law Mary Barron, his brother-in-law Peter Williams, his nieces and nephews in Scotland and Chicago and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

His remains will arrive at his late residence on Monday, May 24 for approximately 7pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday to St. Columba’s Chapel, Carrick for 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place Wednesday, May 26, in St Columba’s Church, Carrick at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to COVID19 government restrictions, the Mass and burial will be private to family and friends and restricted to 50 people. The Family home is private.

Peggy Cleary, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at her residence of Peggy Cleary (née Meehan). Predeceased by her husband Seamus and brothers John, Steve and Seamus. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter Theresa, son Rory, brother Joe, sisters Marlene (Gallagher) and Patsy (McCallig), son-in-law Raymond Nolan, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Wednesday, May 26 going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11 am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Sacred Heart Church Facebook page.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted at the funeral. Anyone wishing to give their condolences can so on the Gallagher Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Geraldine Frances Dunne, Moville
 
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Geraldine Frances Dunne, late of Rosebank Court, Moville.

Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff on Monday May 24 and Tuesday, May 25 from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Wednesday, May 26 at 11am in St Pius X Church, Moville with cremation at a later date.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and cremation are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed live on the parish website; www.movilleparish.com. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Research c/o any family member.

Paddy Brady, Creeslough

The death has taken place at his residence of Paddy Brady, Drimnacarry, Creeslough.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Michael’s Church, Cresslough on Tuesday at 11 am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Moira Burke, Glasgow and Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair 

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Moira Burke, Lunniaghbeg and Glasgow.

Predeceased by her mother Úna Friel Gallagher Roarty, her stepfather Paddy Roarty (Falcarragh), and her father Jack Gallagher (Jack Eoghain Chonaill). Sadly missed by her partner Alex Seán Friel, her sister Nuala, nieces, Patricia and Donna, nephews, John, Stephen and Michael and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

