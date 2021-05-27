Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, May 27

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has taken place in St Eunan's Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Kathleen (Cassie) McGonigle, Derryreel, Falcarragh.

Her remains will repose from 7pm this evening, Thursday, in St Finian's Church Falcarragh.

Funeral Mass there on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, funeral and burial private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Gerry Meehan, Gortlee, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place of Gerry Meehan, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in The Church of Irish Martyrs, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ramelton.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Irish Martyrs Facebook Page on the following link:

https://facebook.com/irishmartyrs

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Michael Friel, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Michael Friel, Saint Joseph’s Avenue, Donegal Town, suddenly at home.

Remains reposing in the family home, No 1 Railway Park. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the house and funeral are private to family only.

Remains leaving his residence on Friday morning, May 28 at 10.15am for 11am Mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Rowanfield House, care of Faulkner Undertakers or any family member.

Maura Conlon, Muff and formerly of Mullaghduff

The death has taken place in Ashward Buncrana Hospital of Maura Conlon (nee O'Donnell), Muff and formerly of Mullaghduff.

Her remains reposed at McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening.

Removal from there on Thursday at 6.15pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh via Mullaghduff for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, May 28 at 11am with burial afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

In line with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Patrick Gill, (Cooper) Hilltown, Cockhill, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his home of Patrick Gill, (Cooper) Hilltown, Cockhill, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Friday morning, May 28 at 10.30am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Mary Doherty, Penagh, Bredagh Glen, Moville

The death has taken place at her home of Mary Doherty, Penagh, Bredagh, Glen, Moville.

Funeral from her home on Friday morning, May 28 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted

Donations in lieu of flowers to Ard Aoibhin, Carndonagh, c/o any family member.

Rev. Fr. Brian O'Donnell, Derry/Donegal

The death has occurred of Rev. Fr. Brian O'Donnell, Lavey, Maghera, Derry/Donegal and late of Clooney Terrace, Waterside, Derry.

Beloved brother of the late Seamus and Pat, fondly remembered by his nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, his sister-in-law, Berna, his cousin, Gerard (Magherabane), the clergy of Derry Diocese, his wider family and friends in the Derry and Donegal parishes he served, particularly the parishioners of Lavey, who loved him greatly.

Requiem Mass will take on Thursday at 12noon. Interment will follow afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed at: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-of-mercy

Family and friends express their deepest thanks to the excellent staff in Milesian Manor for their ever attentive, patient and loving care of Fr. Brian in his final years.

John Francis (Sean) McGovern, Bundoran

The death has occurred of John Francis (Sean) McGovern Ardfarna, Bundoran, Raheny, Dublin and Aughnasheelin, Leitrim.

Peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family.

A former employee of Siac Construction his death is deeply regretted by his beloved wife Elizabeth and his loving sons and daughters Rose, Deirdre, Philomena, Sean and Seamus, in-laws and partners Mick and John, sister Anne (London), grand children Stephanie, Laura, Niamh and eagerly anticipated great grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Removal leaving his home on Friday, May 28, at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin (via Kinlough, Manorhamilton and Ballinamore) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In keeping with HSE guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family and close friends but can be viewed live on www.churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin.

Please adhere to government guidelines on social distancing if standing along the route.

Patrick (Patsy) Driscoll, Drumbeagh, Mountcharles

The peaceful death has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town of Patrick (Patsy) Driscoll, Drumbeagh, Mountcharles and Coventry, England.

Predeceased by his first wife Dolores and his brother Bill. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Helen, his children Julie, Kerry, Marie, Patrick and Shannon, grandchildren, brother Jeremiah, sisters, Kathleen Ayres and Breege McTernan, sister-in-law Breda, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal from Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Mountcharles took place to the residence of his sister Kathleen Ayres, Drumbeagh.

Removal from there on Thursday morning, May 27 going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to the family with a maximum of 50 people permitted at the funeral.

The funeral will be live-streamed on the Sacred Heart Church Facebook page.

Jean Hanlon (née Stewart), 66 The Glebe, Stranorlar

The peaceful death has taken place at her home, in her 96th year, following a short illness of Jean Hanlon (née Stewart), 66 The Glebe, Stranorlar.

Beloved wife of the late William (Billy) much loved mother of Kenneth, Pearl (Bustard), Kaye (Nesbitt) and Mai (Hide), cherished sister of Rev. Jim Stewart, Kathleen (Lapsley), Fred Stewart and the late Eliza (Ferguson), George, Tommy and Sam.

Dearly loved grandmother to 16 and great-grandmother to 23. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son, daughters, brothers, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday at 1.40pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Stranorlar Parish Church at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Funeral Service of Thanksgiving will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/smkcofi/.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Stranorlar Parish Church, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Charles Doherty, Magherard, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

The sudden death has taken place of Charles Doherty, Magherard, Ballyliffin, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there at 10.30am on Thursday going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany; 086 073 6402.

Charlie Coyle, Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place in Manchester, England of Charlie Coyle (Charlie Eoghain Óig), Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair. Predeceased by his wife Nellie (Patrick Den), brothers Owenie, Hughie, Johnny and Teague.

Sadly missed by his daughters Noreen and Rosemary, grandchildren Joe, James and Grace, son-in-law Pete, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 3, in St Hilda's Church, Northenden, Manchester, at 12pm followed by burial at Mill Lane Cemetery, Cheadle at 1.30pm.

Michael Boyle, Dungloe and Glenties

The death has occurred of Michael Boyle (Mícheal Ó Baoighill) Dungloe, Glenties and Santry, Dublin.

Predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, brothers James and John, sisters Mary and Annie. Mícheal will be sadly missed by his brother Patrick, sister Ellen, sisters-in-law Carmel and Kathy, many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, friends and comrades.

A private funeral will take place on Thursday, May 27 at 10am followed by burial in Maghery Cemetery, Dungloe.

Those who would have liked to attend Mícheal's funeral may leave personal messages for the family by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/

Moira Burke, Glasgow and Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Moira Burke, Lunniaghbeg and Glasgow.

Predeceased by her mother Úna Friel Gallagher Roarty, her stepfather Paddy Roarty (Falcarragh), and her father Jack Gallagher (Jack Eoghain Chonaill). Sadly missed by her partner Alex Seán Friel, her sister Nuala, nieces, Patricia and Donna, nephews, John, Stephen and Michael and all her extended family and friends.

Moira's remains will be received into St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Thursday, May 27 at 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page.

