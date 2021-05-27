Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, May 27

The following deaths have taken place:

Grainne Gallagher (née Coyle), Gaoth Dobhair

Kathleen McGonigle, Falcarragh

Gerry Meehan, Gortlee, Letterkenny

Michael Friel, Donegal Town

Maura Conlon, Muff and Mullaghduff

Patrick Gill, (Cooper) Cockhill, Buncrana

Mary Doherty, Bredagh Glen, Moville

John Francis (Sean) McGovern, Bundoran

Charlie Coyle, Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

Moira Burke, Glasgow and Gaoth Dobhair

Harriet Duffin, Derryreel, Falcarragh

The peaceful death has taken place, in the gentle care of all at the Blackrock Hospice, Dublin, of Harriet Duffin, Derryreel, Falcarragh.

Beloved sister of Moira Hayes and Maeve Shiels and sister-in-law of John. Predeceased by her sister Roisin Jenkins, brother Andrew Duffin, brothers-in-law, David and Frank and sister-in-law Mary. Wonderful aunt/great aunt and fabulous, fun friend. She will be missed by her family, neighbours and many friends in Donegal, Dublin, Belfast and beyond.

A private funeral will take place on Saturday at 10am and can be viewed here https://vimeo.com/event/153499.

A celebration (with cocktails) will be held in Donegal at a later date this summer.

Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to The Workhouse, Dunfanaghy or Blackrock Hospice www.olh.ie.

Grainne Gallagher (née Coyle), Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair



The death has taken place in Áras Ghaoth Dobhair of Grainne Gallagher (Grainne John Coyle), Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by her husband Peadar and grandson Shane. Sadly missed by her daughters Brid, Kathleen, Sile and Patricia, sons John, Brian and Peter, sisters Bridie and Tessie and brother John Joe, daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Removal from Roarty's Funeral Home took place on Thursday afternoon, going to her late residence. Funeral Mass on Saturday in Teach Pobail Cholmcille Cnocfola at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Grainne's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page on Saturday at 11am.

Due to current government restrictions, wake and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends only.

Kathleen (Cassie) McGonigle, Derryreel, Falcarragh



The death has taken place in St Eunan's Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Kathleen (Cassie) McGonigle, Derryreel, Falcarragh.

Her remains will repose from 7pm this evening, Thursday, in St Finian's Church Falcarragh.

Funeral Mass there on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, funeral and burial private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Gerry Meehan, Gortlee, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place of Gerry Meehan, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, daughters Geraldine, Dolores, Sandra and Colette, sons-in-law Declan, Sean, David and Brian, grandchildren David, Olivia and Mark, sisters Veronica and Kate, brothers Packie and Arthur, sisters-in-law Rose, Nora O’Hagan and Danny, brother-in-law Pat, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at his home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in The Church of Irish Martyrs, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ramelton.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Irish Martyrs Facebook Page on the following link:

https://facebook.com/irishmartyrs

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Michael Friel, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Michael Friel, Saint Joseph’s Avenue, Donegal Town, suddenly at home.

Remains reposing in the family home, No 1 Railway Park. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the house and funeral are private to family only.

Remains leaving his residence on Friday morning, May 28 at 10.15am for 11am Mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Rowanfield House, care of Faulkner Undertakers or any family member.

Maura Conlon, Muff and formerly of Mullaghduff

The death has taken place in Ashward Buncrana Hospital of Maura Conlon (nee O'Donnell), Muff and formerly of Mullaghduff.

Her remains reposed at McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening.

Removal from there on Thursday at 6.15pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh via Mullaghduff for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, May 28 at 11am with burial afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

In line with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Patrick Gill, (Cooper) Hilltown, Cockhill, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his home of Patrick Gill, (Cooper) Hilltown, Cockhill, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Friday morning, May 28 at 10.30am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Mary Doherty, Penagh, Bredagh Glen, Moville

The death has taken place at her home of Mary Doherty, Penagh, Bredagh, Glen, Moville.

Funeral from her home on Friday morning, May 28 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted

Donations in lieu of flowers to Ard Aoibhin, Carndonagh, c/o any family member.

John Francis (Sean) McGovern, Bundoran

The death has occurred of John Francis (Sean) McGovern Ardfarna, Bundoran, Raheny, Dublin and Aughnasheelin, Leitrim.

Peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family.

A former employee of Siac Construction his death is deeply regretted by his beloved wife Elizabeth and his loving sons and daughters Rose, Deirdre, Philomena, Sean and Seamus, in-laws and partners Mick and John, sister Anne (London), grand children Stephanie, Laura, Niamh and eagerly anticipated great grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Removal leaving his home on Friday, May 28, at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin (via Kinlough, Manorhamilton and Ballinamore) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In keeping with HSE guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family and close friends but can be viewed live on www.churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin.

Please adhere to government guidelines on social distancing if standing along the route.

Charlie Coyle, Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place in Manchester, England of Charlie Coyle (Charlie Eoghain Óig), Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair. Predeceased by his wife Nellie (Patrick Den), brothers Owenie, Hughie, Johnny and Teague.

Sadly missed by his daughters Noreen and Rosemary, grandchildren Joe, James and Grace, son-in-law Pete, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 3, in St Hilda's Church, Northenden, Manchester, at 12pm followed by burial at Mill Lane Cemetery, Cheadle at 1.30pm.

Moira Burke, Glasgow and Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Moira Burke, Lunniaghbeg and Glasgow.

Predeceased by her mother Úna Friel Gallagher Roarty, her stepfather Paddy Roarty (Falcarragh), and her father Jack Gallagher (Jack Eoghain Chonaill). Sadly missed by her partner Alex Seán Friel, her sister Nuala, nieces, Patricia and Donna, nephews, John, Stephen and Michael and all her extended family and friends.

Moira's remains will be received into St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Thursday, May 27 at 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page.

