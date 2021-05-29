Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, May 29

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred of Eunan McGuire, 1 Glenview Ardara.

His remains will repose at his residence today Saturday, from 2pm.

Removal from there on Monday at 12.30pm going to the Church of The Holy Family Ardara for funeral mass at 1pm.

Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family and close friends with funeral limited to 50 people.

Family flowers only please. Donation if desired to the Charlie Bennett fund c/o Derek McCabe funeral directors.

Eamon Devlin, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Eamon Devlin, Templemoyle, Culdaff. Removal from Collins' funeral took place today at 4pm going to his home. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Patrick’s church Aughaclay followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donation if desired to the patients comfort fund Carndonagh community hospital Care of any family member.

House private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted at the funeral.

Anna Bn. Uí Dhónaill, Rann na Feirsde

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Anna Bn. Uí Dhónaill, Rann na Feirsde, on Saturday, May 29 2021.

Predeceased by her husband Peadar, her mother Margaret, her father Patrick, her son Patsy, son-in-law Alastair and her brothers; Angus, John and Hugh.

Sadly missed by her sister Mary, her brothers Anthony and Patrick, sons; Stephen and John, daughters; Bridie, Margaret, Caitríona and Ann Marie, her nephew Patrick, sons-in-law; Michael, Kevin, and Michael, daughters-in-law; Marie, Bríd and Rose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, May 31, at 11am in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church, Annagry, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people.

The Rosary for the happy repose of Ann’s soul can be viewed on the Annagry Parish Facebook page this evening (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) at 8pm.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page and on the Annagry Parish Webcam.

Cecelia Glenane (née Kee) Sligo and Convoy

The death has occurred of Cecelia Glenane (née Kee), Cloonty, Cliffoney, Sligo, formerly of Rooskey,Convoy.

Her death occurred peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Liam (Willie), adored mother of Rozarah and Eva Lily, beloved daughter of Willie and Mary Kee, Rooskey, Convoy, cherished sister of Gerard, Jacquline, Vernon and Venita, sister in law of Margaret, Shelia, Brid and John, daughter in law of Bridgie Glenane. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughters, parents, brother and sisters, mother in law, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Cecelia will be reposing at her home on Saturday, May 29 until 8pm for family, neighbours and close friends only please.

Removal from her home on Sunday, May 30 at 1pm, to arrive at Lakelands Crematoriam, Cavan for a celebration of Cecelia's life at 4pm, followed by private cremation.

You can view the service on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie enter password - lakelandfuneral2021

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

Due to Goverment and HSE regulations regarding Covid-19 please follow all current guidelines.

Fr Bernard Jones, Cork and Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred at Cork Univerity Hospital of Rev Fr. Bernard Jones, St Francis Church, Liberty St, Cork city, and Rossnowlagh.

Sadly missed by Fr Eugene OFM (Guardian), his fellow friars in Rossnowlagh and the wider Franciscan Community in Ireland, his brother Bill, sisters Katie (Corrigan), Liz (Cotter), Ronnie (O’Sullivan), nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-niece, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and a large circle of friends.

To follow best practices and guidelines and with the support of Fr Bernard’s family the funeral will take place privately.

Mícheal Mellett, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mícheal (Mike) Mellett, Lucan, Co Dublin and formerly of College Road, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at Cunningham Funeral Parlour, Lucan on Saturday, May 29 from 6pm to 8pm.

Míchael will be removed to his residence in Lucan on Sunday, May 30 to repose overnight.

Funeral Service on Monday, May 31 in St Mary’s Church, Lucan, Co Dublin at 11.30am followed by private cremation in Newlands Cross at 1pm.

Funeral mass can be viewed live at www.lucanparish.com

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Eileen McCahill, Glenties

The death has occurred at Killybegs Community Hospital of Eileen McCahill (nee Gallagher), Derries, Glenties. Predeceased by her husband Packie and son Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Des, Stephen and Peter, daughters Patricia and Angela, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, neighbours and friends.

Reposed at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara from on Friday, May 28 with removal going to her late residence. Removal from there on Sunday afternoon (May 30) going to St. Connell's Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at 1pm, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Eamon Crerand, Milford

The death has occurred at his home of Eamon Crerand, Moyle View, Milford.

Remains will repose at his home. Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon, May 30 at 1pm in St Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Charlie Coyle, Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place in Manchester, England of Charlie Coyle (Charlie Eoghain Óig), Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair. Predeceased by his wife Nellie (Patrick Den), brothers Owenie, Hughie, Johnny and Teague.

Sadly missed by his daughters Noreen and Rosemary, grandchildren Joe, James and Grace, son-in-law Pete, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 3, in St Hilda's Church, Northenden, Manchester, at 12pm followed by burial at Mill Lane Cemetery, Cheadle at 1.30pm.

