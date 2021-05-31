Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, May 31

The following deaths have taken place:

Charlie Ó Gallachóir, Rann na Feirste

Sophia Kelly, Rathmullen

Kathleen Doherty, Clonmany

Mary McCloskey, Killygordon

Eunan Maguire, Ardara

Eamon Devlin, Culdaff

Anna Bn. Uí Dhónaill, Rann na Feirste

Mícheal Mellett, Dublin and Letterkenny

Charlie Coyle, Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place of Charlie Mary Hughie Ó Gallachóir, Rann na Feirste.

Predeceased by his wife Grace. Sadly missed by his son Paul, his daughter Moira, his brother Owenie, his sister Bríd, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and all his extended family and friends.



Charlie's Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am, in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church, Annagry, followed by burial in Annagry's New Cemetery.





Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people.



Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page and on the Annagry Parish Webcam.

Sophia Kelly (née Mc Closkey), Rathmullan



The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Sophia Kelly (née Mc Closkey, Glenvar), surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Jim, much loved mother of Anne, Patrick, Maurice, Séamus, Kathleen and Sophia and loving sister of Liam, John, Mary Ellen, and the late Eddie, Bridie, Tony, Annie, and Paddy McCloskey.

Dearly loved by her husband, sons, daughters, 10 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Sophia's remains will repose at her home from 4pm on Monday. The funeral will be leaving her home on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am at St Joseph's Church, Rathmullan. Interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Due to the current government restrictions the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice, care of Joe Logue, Funeral Director, or any family member.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family circle, relatives and friends.

Kathleen Doherty, Lackin, Magheramore, Clonmany

The peaceful death has taken place of Kathleen Doherty, Lackin, Magheramore, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, June 1 at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Bridget’s Ward Rehab Unit, Dun Laoghaire c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Mary McCloskey, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Mary McCloskey (née Haughey) Magherabuoy, Killygordon.

Peacefully at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness.

Beloved wife of the late Charlie, much loved mother of Susan, Robert, Cathal, Marie, John and Paul and their partners Stephen, Suzanne, Sinead, Patrick, Catriona and Susan, dearly loved grandmother to her 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mary's remains are reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish of Urney and Castlefin Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Due to current Government restrictions, the wake is private to family and friends only please.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family circle.

Eunan Maguire, Ardara

The death has occurred of Eunan Maguire, 1 Glenview, Ardara.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Eileen, daughters Tara and Claire, his sons Eunan Jr. and Daryl, his brothers Michael, Pat, Malachy, Dermot and Paul, his sisters Eileen, Patricia, Imelda, Ann and Mary.

Deeply regretted by his extended family, friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his loving son Tomás, his brother Bernard and niece Martina.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Removal from there on Monday at 12.30pm going to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara for funeral Mass at 1pm.

Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family and close friends with funeral limited to 50 people.

Family flowers only please. Donation if desired to the Charlie Bennett fund c/o Derek McCabe funeral directors.

Eamon Devlin, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Eamon Devlin, Templemoyle, Culdaff.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the patients comfort fund, Carndonagh Community Hospital, c/o any family member.

House private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted at the funeral.

Anna Bn. Uí Dhónaill, Rann na Feirste

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Anna Bn. Uí Dhónaill, Rann na Feirste.

Predeceased by her husband Peadar, her mother Margaret, her father Patrick, her son Patsy, son-in-law Alastair and her brothers, Angus, John and Hugh.

Sadly missed by her sister Mary, her brothers Anthony and Patrick, sons, Stephen and John, daughters, Bridie, Margaret, Caitríona and Ann Marie, her nephew. Patrick, sons-in-law, Michael, Kevin, and Michael, daughters-in-law, Marie, Bríd and Rose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church, Annagry, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page and on the Annagry Parish Webcam.

Mícheal Mellett, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mícheal (Mike) Mellett, Lucan, Co Dublin and formerly of College Road, Letterkenny.

Funeral Service on Monday, May 31 in St Mary’s Church, Lucan, Co Dublin at 11.30am followed by private cremation in Newlands Cross at 1pm.

Funeral mass can be viewed live at www.lucanparish.com

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Charlie Coyle, Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place in Manchester, England of Charlie Coyle (Charlie Eoghain Óig), Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by his wife Nellie (Patrick Den), brothers Owenie, Hughie, Johnny and Teague.

Sadly missed by his daughters Noreen and Rosemary, grandchildren Joe, James and Grace, son-in-law Pete, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 3, in St Hilda's Church, Northenden, Manchester, at 12pm followed by burial at Mill Lane Cemetery, Cheadle at 1.30pm.

