Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, June 1

The following deaths have taken place:

Ryan Barnett, Raphoe

Michael Boyce, Carlow and Carrigart

Valerie Merrifield, Bundoran

Connie Walsh, Dungloe

George Cowan, Letterkenny

Charlie Ó Gallachóir, Rann na Feirste

Sophia Kelly, Rathmullan

Kathleen Doherty, Clonmany

Charlie Coyle, Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

Ryan Barnett, The Common, Raphoe



The sudden death has taken place of Ryan Barnett, The Common, Raphoe.

Much loved and sadly missed by his fiancée Hannah and daughter Katie. Also by his loving parents Mabel and Sydney, sister Joanne and brother in law James, his brother Darren and partner Melissa, brother Graham and sister in law Kyomi, nieces Courtney, Scarlett and Isobella, nephews Alexander, Harry and Henry.

His loss will be greatly felt by his aunties, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his family home, The Common, Raphoe. Funeral service there on Thursday, June 3, at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in St Eunan's Cathedral graveyard, Raphoe. Family flowers only, please.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Michael Boyce, Carlow and Carrigart



The death has occurred of Michael Joseph Boyce, late of Carlow and Tirlaughan, Carrigart.

Dedicated husband of the late Finola Boyce and loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, former county manager of Carlow County Council.

A private funeral took place in St. John the Baptist Church, Carrigart on Sunday, May 30.

Michael's family would particularly like to thank the staff at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill nursing home for their wonderful care of and kindness.

Valerie Merrifield, Drumacrin Rd, Bundoran



The peaceful death, in the exceptional care of all at the North West Hospice, Sligo, has taken place of Valerie Merrifield, Drumacrin Rd, Bundoran.

Beloved wife of the late Brendan Merrifield (RIP November 30, 2020); adored mother of Kevin and Neil. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, sister, brother-in-law Gerard (Ballyshannon), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Thursday, June 3 from 10am with removal at 10.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Valerie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday morning on www.magheneparish.ie

Connie Walsh, Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Connie Walsh, Meenmore, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 1 at 11am in St Crona's Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Crona's Church Webcam.

George Cowan, Conwal, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of George Cowan, Conwal, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral service on Tuesday, June 1 at 1.30pm in the family home with interment afterwards to Gortlee Cemetery.

House, including funeral service, is strictly private please.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, interment private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Charlie Ó Gallachóir, Rann na Feirste



The peaceful death has taken place of Charlie Mary Hughie Ó Gallachóir, Rann na Feirste.

Predeceased by his wife Grace. Sadly missed by his son Paul, his daughter Moira, his brother Owenie, his sister Bríd, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and all his extended family and friends.



Charlie's Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am, in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church, Annagry, followed by burial in Annagry's New Cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people.



Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page and on the Annagry Parish Webcam.

Sophia Kelly (née Mc Closkey), Rathmullan



The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Sophia Kelly (née Mc Closkey, Glenvar), surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Jim, much loved mother of Anne, Patrick, Maurice, Séamus, Kathleen and Sophia and loving sister of Liam, John, Mary Ellen, and the late Eddie, Bridie, Tony, Annie, and Paddy McCloskey.

Dearly loved by her husband, sons, daughters, 10 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Sophia's remains are reposing at her home. The funeral will be leaving her home on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am at St Joseph's Church, Rathmullan. Interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Due to the current government restrictions the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice, care of Joe Logue, Funeral Director, or any family member.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family circle, relatives and friends.

Kathleen Doherty, Lackin, Magheramore, Clonmany

The peaceful death has taken place of Kathleen Doherty, Lackin, Magheramore, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, June 1 at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Bridget’s Ward Rehab Unit, Dun Laoghaire c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Charlie Coyle, Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place in Manchester, England of Charlie Coyle (Charlie Eoghain Óig), Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by his wife Nellie (Patrick Den), brothers Owenie, Hughie, Johnny and Teague.

Sadly missed by his daughters Noreen and Rosemary, grandchildren Joe, James and Grace, son-in-law Pete, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 3, in St Hilda's Church, Northenden, Manchester, at 12pm followed by burial at Mill Lane Cemetery, Cheadle at 1.30pm.

