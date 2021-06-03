Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, June 3, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Joe Boyle Gerard, 57 Hill House, Loughanure.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget; his daughters Cecilia, Norah-Anne, Geraldine and Bridget; sons Joseph, Patrick, John, Maurice and Gerard; brothers Dan, Denis and Gerard; his sister Norah; grandchildren Stephanie, Chloe, Aria, Darcy, Dillon, Aelish, Nolan, Aaliyah, Stephen, Patrick, Jack, Michael, Hugh-Carter; great-grandchildren and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be confirmed.

Gerry Regan, Garrison

The death has occurred of Gerry Regan, Brollagh Road, Garrison, Fermanagh

Former Principal of St Mary's High School, Brollagh.

Remains will repose at his residence on Friday with removal on Saturday at 10.30am to arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church Garrison for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired c/o Peter Carty, Funeral Director Garrison or any family member cheques to be made payable to Palliative ward, Omagh Hospital.

Dan O’Donnell, Fawens, Termon

The peaceful death has taken place of Dan O’Donnell, Fawens, Termon.

His remains reposed overnight at St Columba's Church, Termon.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon which can be viewed live on St Columba's Church, Termon Facebook Webcam.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Michael Deery, Keenagh, Malin Head

The death has taken place at his home of Michael Deery, Keenagh, Malin Head.

Funeral from his late residence on Friday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people only.

Dominick T Brown, Carrigans

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Dominick T Brown, The Lee, Station Road, Carrigans.

Pre-deceased by sons Jacky and Gabriel. Deeply missed by his loving wife Rosemary, sons Junior and Paddy and daughters Noeleen and Lisa, sisters June, Vally and Lynn, brothers Jen (James), Ken and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member. In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please.

Brother Camillus (James) McHugh Killucan, Westmeath and Falcarragh



The death has taken place of Brother Camillus (James) McHugh, MI, St Camillus, Killucan, County Westmeath and formerly of Falcarragh.

He died peacefully in the care of the staff at St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan on the eve of his 97th birthday.

He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends, and his Camillian religious confreres.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines a private reception service will take place on Wednesday evening at 6pm, and a private Mass will take place in the Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining community cemetery.

Both services can be viewed live by clicking on orderofstcamillus.ie or on Church Services.

Ryan Barnett, The Common, Raphoe



The sudden death has taken place of Ryan Barnett, The Common, Raphoe.

Much loved and sadly missed by his fiancée Hannah and daughter Katie. Also by his loving parents Mabel and Sydney, sister Joanne and brother in law James, his brother Darren and partner Melissa, brother Graham and sister in law Kyomi, nieces Courtney, Scarlett and Isobella, nephews Alexander, Harry and Henry, his aunties, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his family home, The Common, Raphoe. Funeral service there on Thursday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in St Eunan's Cathedral graveyard, Raphoe.

Family flowers only, please.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Valerie Merrifield, Drumacrin Road, Bundoran



The peaceful death, in the exceptional care of all at the North West Hospice, Sligo, has taken place of Valerie Merrifield, Drumacrin Road, Bundoran.

Beloved wife of the late Brendan Merrifield, adored mother of Kevin and Neil. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, sister, brother-in-law Gerard (Ballyshannon), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Thursday from 10am with removal at 10.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Mass can be viewed live on Thursday morning on www.magheneparish.ie

Charlie Coyle, Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place in Manchester, England of Charlie Coyle (Charlie Eoghain Óig), Manchester and Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by his wife Nellie (Patrick Den), brothers Owenie, Hughie, Johnny and Teague.

Sadly missed by his daughters Noreen and Rosemary, grandchildren Joe, James and Grace, son-in-law Pete, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in St Hilda's Church, Northenden, Manchester, at 12pm followed by burial at Mill Lane Cemetery, Cheadle at 1.30pm.

