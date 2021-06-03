Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, June 3, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Rosha Mc Hug, Ardara

Charlotte Mc Hugh, Belfast and formerly of Milford

Maura Funnell, Ballylar, Fanad

John Joe Byrne, Killybegs

Joe Boyle Gerard, Loughanure

Kathleen Keating, Termonfechin, Louth / Clones, Monaghan / Fermanagh / Bundoran

Gerry Regan, Fermanagh

Michael Deery, Malin Head

Rosha Mc Hugh (née Gavigan), Leaconnell, Ardara



The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Rosha Mc Hugh (nee Gavigan) of Leaconnell, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary Kelly, Margaret and Caroline Breslin, her sons James and Gerard, her sons-in-law Sean and Leo, her daughter-in-law Regina, her grandchildren Colin Breslin, Ellie, Rosie and Hannah Mc Hugh, her extended family, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. House private please

Removal from there on Saturday morning at 12.15pm. for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm in The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines the Mass and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people. Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Charlotte Mc Hugh, 65 Fitzroy Avenue, Belfast, Antrim and formerly of Labadough, Milford



The death has occurred as the result of a road traffic collision of Charlotte Mc Hugh, 65 Fitzroy Avenue, Belfast and formerly Labadough, Milford.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Tyler-Lee, Kianna-Mai and Darci-Rose, mother Amanda and John, brothers Joseph, Shaun, David and Christopher, grandmother Madge, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at the residence of Maree Heaney, Rocky River Drive, Carrownagannonagh, Milford. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30 am in St Brigid’s Church, Golan followed by burial in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people.

Maura Funnell, Rosskirk, Ballylar, Fanad

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maura) Funnell (née Levings), Rosskirk, Ballylar, Fanad



Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Les. Deeply regretted by her son Niall. Sadly missed by her extended family, neighbours and all her friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Her remains will arrive at St Mary's Church, Fanavolty at 6pm on Friday to repose overnight. Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical 2 Letterkenny University Hospital Patient Fund care of Mc Ateer Funeral Directors.

John Joe Byrne, Donegal Road, Killybegs



The death has occurred of John Joe Byrne, Donegal Road, Killybegs, Co. Donegal.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Joe and Charlie, brother Peter, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from his home on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Mass which will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private to family only.

Joe Boyle Gerard, 57 Hill House, Loughanure

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Joe Boyle Gerard, 57 Hill House, Loughanure.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget; his daughters Cecilia, Norah-Anne, Geraldine and Bridget; sons Joseph, Patrick, John, Maurice and Gerard; brothers Dan, Denis and Gerard; his sister Norah; grandchildren Stephanie, Chloe, Aria, Darcy, Dillon, Aelish, Nolan, Aaliyah, Stephen, Patrick, Jack, Michael, Hugh-Carter; great-grandchildren and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be confirmed.

Kathleen Keating, Termonfechin, Louth / Clones, Monaghan / Bundoran

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitsy) Keating (née Carroll), Seapoint, Termonfechin, Louth / Clones, Monaghan / Fermanagh / Bundoran.

Beloved wife of the late Pat. Loving mother of Patrick, Pauline, Joanne and Catherine and adored grandmother of her nine grandchildren Thomas, Mollie and Ted, Joseph, Matthew and Rebecca, Séan, Aisling and Paddy. Predeceased by her sister Pauline, and brothers Austin, Jim, Martie, Natius and Vincent. Very sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Keiko, sons-in-law Ronan and Matteo, her brother Willie, sister-in-law Sheila, nieces, nephews and her many wonderful friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Termonfechin which can be viewed at http://www.termonfechinparish.ie/

Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Sheetland Road, Termonfechin. Subject to current government guidelines the number of people attending funerals is limited to 50.

Gerry Regan, Garrison

The death has occurred of Gerry Regan, Brollagh Road, Garrison, Fermanagh

Former Principal of St Mary's High School, Brollagh.

Remains will repose at his residence on Friday with removal on Saturday at 10.30am to arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church Garrison for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired c/o Peter Carty, Funeral Director Garrison or any family member cheques to be made payable to Palliative ward, Omagh Hospital.

Michael Deery, Keenagh, Malin Head

The death has taken place at his home of Michael Deery, Keenagh, Malin Head.

Funeral from his late residence on Friday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people only.

