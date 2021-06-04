Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, June 4

The following deaths have taken place:

Joe Boyle Gerard, Loughanure

Joseph Monaghan, Convoy

Tony McBride, Downings

Kathleen Hilley, Newtowncunningham

Rosha McHugh, Ardara

Charlotte McHugh, Belfast and formerly of Milford

Maura Funnell, Ballylar, Fanad

John Joe Byrne, Killybegs

Joe Boyle Gerard, Loughanure

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Joe Boyle Gerard, 57 Hill House, Loughanure.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget; his daughters Cecilia, Norah-Anne, Geraldine and Bridget; sons Joseph, Patrick, John, Maurice and Gerard; brothers Dan, Denis and Gerard; his sister Norah; grandchildren Stephanie, Chloe, Aria, Darcy, Dillon, Aelish, Nolan, Aaliyah, Stephen, Patrick, Jack, Michael, Hugh-Carter; great-grandchildren and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place Monday, June 7 at 12pm in St Mary's Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in Annagry's new cemetery.



Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people.



Rosary can be viewed on the Annagry Parish Facebook page Saturday and Sunday evening at 8pm. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page and on the Annagry Parish Webcam.

Joseph Monaghan, Convoy



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph Monaghan, Townparks, Convoy.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy on Saturday, June 5 from 6pm to 10pm.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy on Sunday afternoon, June 6 at 2pm with interment afterwards in St Mary’s Old Cemetery, Convoy.

House strictly private please.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Paddy McCole, Portnoo





The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Paddy McCole, Loughfad, Portnoo.

His remains will repose at his residence from 5pm on Friday, June 4.

Removal from there on Sunday afternoon going to St Connell's Church, Kilclooney for Funeral Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and Interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member or James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Main Street Glenties.

Tony McBride, Downings



The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Tony McBride, Derryhassen, Downings.

His remains will arrive at the Church of Saint John the Baptist, Carrigart at 7pm on Saturday, June 5.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Kathleen Hilley, Newtowncunningham



The death has taken place of Kathleen Hilley, Swilly View, Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham.

Remains will repose at her home. Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 5 at 11am in the Church of All Saints, Newtowncunningham with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people maximum

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Team C/O Any Family Member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Rosha McHugh (née Gavigan), Leaconnell, Ardara



The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Rosha Mc Hugh (nee Gavigan) of Leaconnell, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary Kelly, Margaret and Caroline Breslin, her sons James and Gerard, her sons-in-law Sean and Leo, her daughter-in-law Regina, her grandchildren Colin Breslin, Ellie, Rosie and Hannah Mc Hugh, her extended family, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. House private please

Removal from there on Saturday morning at 12.15pm. for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm in The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines the Mass and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people. Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Charlotte Mc Hugh, 65 Fitzroy Avenue, Belfast, Antrim and formerly of Labadough, Milford



The death has occurred as the result of a road traffic collision of Charlotte Mc Hugh, 65 Fitzroy Avenue, Belfast and formerly Labadough, Milford.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Tyler-Lee, Kianna-Mai and Darci-Rose, mother Amanda and John, brothers Joseph, Shaun, David and Christopher, grandmother Madge, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at the residence of Maree Heaney, Rocky River Drive, Carrownagannonagh, Milford. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30 am in St Brigid’s Church, Golan followed by burial in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people.

Maura Funnell, Rosskirk, Ballylar, Fanad

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maura) Funnell (née Levings), Rosskirk, Ballylar, Fanad



Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Les. Deeply regretted by her son Niall. Sadly missed by her extended family, neighbours and all her friends.

Her remains will arrive at St Mary's Church, Fanavolty at 6pm on Friday to repose overnight. Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical 2 Letterkenny University Hospital Patient Fund care of Mc Ateer Funeral Directors.

John Joe Byrne, Donegal Road, Killybegs



The death has occurred of John Joe Byrne, Donegal Road, Killybegs, Co. Donegal.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Joe and Charlie, brother Peter, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from his home on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Mass which will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private to family only.

