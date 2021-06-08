

The following deaths have taken place:

William Brogan, Carrigans

Nora Neil, Annagry

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

Margaret Gallagher, Raphoe

Kathleen Gillespie, Carndonagh

Sister Regina (Sarah) Lafferty, Bellmount, New Jersey and Carrowmena

Thomas Gallagher, Manorcunningham

Ronald (Ron) Sennett, Knather Road, Ballyshannon

Peter Murphy, Edenmore House, Ballybofey

Sadie Mc Keever, Lough Head, Killybegs

William Brogan, Carrigans



The death has occurred at his home of William Brogan, Lusticle Upper and formerly The Cross, Carrigans. Predeceased by his baby daughter Mary Sarah, parents William and Sadie and sister Marion Carlin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Almarie, daughter Angela and son Andrew, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, uncles and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Private removal on Tuesday, June 8 from Letterkenny to his family home at Lusticle Upper, travelling via The Long Lane, Newtowncunningham at approximately 6.45pm. Removal from there on Friday, June 11 at 10.15am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on Craigs Media Facebook page www.fb.me/rvh.northwest.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or by using the donation section below. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please.

Nora Neil, Annagry



The death has occurred of Nora Neil, Hollick, Meenderrynasloe, Annagry.

Her remains are leaving McGlynn's funeral home on Tuesday, June 8 at 11am to repose at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 9 in Star of the Sea church Annagry at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government Guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

The peaceful death has occurred in Spain of Michael McNelis, formerly of Ballard, Glencolmcille, Co Donegal.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Margaret Gallagher, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Margaret Gallagher, nee Bovaird, of 10 Castle View, Raphoe and formerly of William Street, Raphoe.

Her remains are reposing at her home at 10 Castleview, Raphoe. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, June 8 at 11am in St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com.

In accordance with HSE and Government Guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alone Donegal Good Morning Service, c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Kathleen Gillespie, Carndonagh



The death has occurred at the Beach Hill Manor nursing home, Lisfannon Buncrana of Kathleen Gillespie Magheramore Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, June 8 at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 11am to 11pm.

Family flowers only please donation in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation, care of any family member.

HSE and government guidelines the funeral is restricted to a maximum of 50 people.

Mass can be viewed on Churchmedia.tv/camera/parish of Carndonagh.

Sister Regina (Sarah) Lafferty, Bellmount, New Jersey and Carrowmena



The death has occurred of Sister Regina (Sarah) Lafferty, Bellmount, New Jersey.

Formally of Carrabeg, Carrowmena.

Funeral arrangements to be a confirmed at later date.

Thomas Gallagher, Manorcunningham



The death has occurred of Thomas Tommy Gallagher, 13 Abbey Park, Manorcunningham.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Tommy will be lovingly missed by his wife Caroline, sons and daughter John Terence, James, Jason, Tammy and Jeff, his brothers and sisters Nora, Martin, Bernie, Marie, Joan, Pauline, David, Geraldine, Dolores, Neil, Ollie, Jimmy, Tony and Paul, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Tommy was predeceased by his father John and mother Mary.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Ronald (Ron) Sennett, Knather Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Ronald (Ron) Sennett Late of the Knather Road, Ballyshannon.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital.

Reposing at Gilmartin’s Funeral Home, Kinlough, on Wednesday, June 9 from 9am with removal at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, for funeral service at 11am. The funeral cortège will travel passed his late residence on Knather Road, before proceeding for a service of interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. The Funeral Service can be viewed live on Wednesday at churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Peter Murphy, Edenmore House, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Murphy, Edenmore House, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Tuesday, June 8 at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11 am, Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

In compliance with current HSE and Government Restrictions the House, and Funeral will be Strictly private to the Family only Please,with a maximum of fifty people permitted

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill/

Sadie Mc Keever, Lough Head, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Sadie Mc Keever, Lough Head, Killybegs, Co Donegal.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Dan, sons Ronan and Fr Michael, daughter in law Angela, grandchildren Lucy and Max, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from her house on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church Killybegs for 11am funeral mass. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

Due to current restrictions house will be private to family only. Funeral Mass and the graveyard will be limited to 50 people. Anyone wishing to sympathise with the family can do so via the online book of condolence on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

