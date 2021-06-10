Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, June 10

The following deaths have taken place:

Pauline O'Regan (née Harold), Dublin and Killygordon

James Gallagher, Dungloe

Kathleen Gavigan, Ballyshannon

Hughie McGinley, Creeslough

Kathleen Boyle, Burtonport

Alan Duncan, Mountcharles

Peter Francis Kenny, Ballyshannon

William Brogan, Carrigans

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

Pauline O'Regan (née Harold), Dublin and Killygordon

The peaceful death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital of Pauline O'Regan (née Harold), Killester, Dublin and formerly of Ballinacor, Killygordon.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tom); deeply missed by her loving daughter Gráinne, son David, his partner Amanda, nieces, nephews, extended family and large circle of neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Saturday, June 12.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Saturday, June 12 at 10am via the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/killester

James Gallagher, Dungloe



The tragic death has occurred of James Gallagher, Termon, Maghery, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Thursday, June 10 from 6pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal afterwards to his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, June 12 at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

House is strictly private to family and close friends only please.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Kathleen Gavigan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at her residence of Kathleen Gavigan, née Goan, Cloughbally, Ballyshannon. Predeceased by her husband PJ, brother Danny and parents Margaret and Charlie. Kathleen will be deeply missed by her son Pauric, daughter-in-law Martina, daughter Margaret, son-in-law Doug, daughter Katrina, daughter Charlene and partner Dave, all of her grandchildren, sisters Mary, Ann, Carmel, Noeleen and Angela, all of her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family circle and friends.

Reposing at the family home on Friday and Saturday for family, neighbours and close friends. Removal on Sunday from her late residence at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Hughie McGinley, Creeslough



The death has occurred in the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Hughie McGinley, formerly of Muckish Terrace, Creeslough.

His remains will be reposing in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough from 7pm on Thursday, June 10.

Funeral Mass on Friday, June 11 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Kathleen Boyle, Burtonport



The death has occurred in Dublin of Kathleen Boyle, Burtonport.

Removal from McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Thursday, June 10 at 3pm going to her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, June 12 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Alan Duncan, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Alan Duncan, Dromore, Mountcharles.

Suddenly at his residence. Removal from Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today at 4 pm, going to his late residence.

Removal from there on Friday, June 11 going to the Church of Ireland, Mountcharles, for 2pm funeral service, with burial afterward in St John’s Churchyard, Inver.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only, please. Anyone wishing to give their condolences can do so on the Gallagher Funeral Directors & Funeral home Facebook page.

Peter Francis Kenny, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Peter Francis Kenny, Abbey Lane, Ballyshannon. Formerly of AIB. Predeceased by his beloved wife Geraldine, survived by his children, Brian (Carrick on Shannon), Mary (Clane), Martin (Bermuda), Kay (Rossnowlagh), Bill (Edmonton), Deene (Ballymacaward), Peter (Edinburgh), Philip (Boston), Brendan (London) and Desmond (Dublin), their spouses, and all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Friday, June 11 from 4pm to 8pm for family, relatives, neighbours and close friends. Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding Covid-19.

Removal from the funeral home on Saturday at 10.20am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Peter's Funeral Mass can be viewed live online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon. House strictly private please.

William Brogan, Carrigans



The death has occurred at his home of William Brogan, Lusticle Upper and formerly The Cross, Carrigans.

Predeceased by his baby daughter Mary Sarah, parents William and Sadie and sister Marion Carlin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Almarie, daughter Angela and son Andrew, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, uncles and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Private removal on Tuesday, June 8 from Letterkenny to his family home at Lusticle Upper, travelling via The Long Lane, Newtowncunningham at approximately 6.45pm. Removal from there on Friday, June 11 at 10.15am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on Craigs Media Facebook page www.fb.me/rvh.northwest.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or by using the donation section below. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please.

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

The peaceful death has occurred in Spain of Michael McNelis, formerly of Ballard, Glencolmcille, Co Donegal.

Funeral Arrangements later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie