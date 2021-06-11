Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, June 11, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Jacqueline Mc Daid, 3 Connaberry, Buncrana



The death has taken place in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin of Jacqueline McDaid (cruckaheeny), 3 Connaberry, Buncrana and formally of Hillcrest, Gransha Road Buncrana.

Beloved daughter of the late Jimmy and Bridie McDaid and mother of the late AislingMcDaid; loving partner of Cathal McCusker; dearest sister of Mary, Catherine, Paul, Bridgeen, Denis and Patricia; beloved auntie to he nieces and nephews; sadly missed by her sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, family circle and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Austin Breheny, Upper Main Street, Donegal Town / Ballinafad, Sligo

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Austin Breheny, Upper Main Street, Donegal Town / Ballinafad, Sligo



Sadly missed by his loving wife Edwige and his son Stephen. May He Rest In Peace

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, on Friday from 6pm until 8pm.

Removal from there on Saturday, going to St Agatha's Church, Clar for 11am Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the funeral is private to family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

Mary Curran, Garshuey, Killea



The death has taken place of Mary Curran, Househillwood Cresent, Glasgow and formerly Garshuey, Killea.

Beloved wife of the late William and dear mother of David, Margaret and the late Joseph. She will be sadly missed by her son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her wider family circle, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place Saturday at 11am in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines funeral and burial are strictly for family with a limit of 50 people permitted. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham

Pauline O'Regan (née Harold), Dublin and Killygordon

The peaceful death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital of Pauline O'Regan (née Harold), Killester, Dublin and formerly of Ballinacor, Killygordon.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tom); deeply missed by her loving daughter Gráinne, son David, his partner Amanda, nieces, nephews, extended family and large circle of neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. The Mass will be streamed live on Saturday at 10am via the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/killester

James Gallagher, Dungloe

The tragic death has occurred of James Gallagher, Termon, Maghery, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House is strictly private to family and close friends only please.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Kathleen Gavigan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at her residence of Kathleen Gavigan, née Goan, Cloughbally, Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by her husband PJ, brother Danny and parents Margaret and Charlie. Kathleen will be deeply missed by her son Pauric, daughter-in-law Martina, daughter Margaret, son-in-law Doug, daughter Katrina, daughter Charlene and partner Dave, all of her grandchildren, sisters Mary, Ann, Carmel, Noeleen and Angela, all of her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family circle and friends.

Reposing at the family home on Friday and Saturday for family, neighbours and close friends.

Removal on Sunday from her late residence at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Hughie McGinley, Creeslough

The death has occurred in the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Hughie McGinley, formerly of Muckish Terrace, Creeslough.

Requiem Mass on Friday, June 11 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Kathleen Boyle, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Dublin of Kathleen Boyle, Burtonport.

Removal from McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Thursday at 3pm going to her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Alan Duncan, Mountcharles

The death has occurred suddenly at his residence of Alan Duncan, Dromore, Mountcharles.

Removal from his late residence on Friday, June 11 going to the Church of Ireland, Mountcharles, for 2pm funeral service, with burial afterward in St John’s Churchyard, Inver.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only, please.

Peter Francis Kenny, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Peter Francis Kenny, Abbey Lane, Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Geraldine, survived by his children, Brian (Carrick on Shannon), Mary (Clane), Martin (Bermuda), Kay (Rossnowlagh), Bill (Edmonton), Deene (Ballymacaward), Peter (Edinburgh), Philip (Boston), Brendan (London) and Desmond (Dublin), their spouses, and all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Friday from 4pm to 8pm for family, relatives, neighbours and close friends. Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding Covid-19.

Removal from the funeral home on Saturday at 10.20am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Mass can be viewed live online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

William Brogan, Carrigans



The death has occurred at his home of William Brogan, Lusticle Upper and formerly The Cross, Carrigans.

Predeceased by his baby daughter Mary Sarah, parents William and Sadie and sister Marion Carlin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Almarie, daughter Angela and son Andrew, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, uncles and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Removal from his family home on Frida at 10.15am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on Craigs Media Facebook page www.fb.me/rvh.northwest. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or by using the donation section below.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please.

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

The peaceful death has occurred in Spain of Michael McNelis, formerly of Ballard, Glencolmcille, Co Donegal.

Funeral Arrangements later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie