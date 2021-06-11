Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, June 11, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Ethel Maneely, Lifford

Martha Spratt, Letterkenny

Jacqueline Mc Daid, Buncrana

Austin Breheny, Donegal Town / Ballinafad, Sligo

Mary Curran, Killea

Pauline O'Regan (née Harold), Dublin and Killygordon

James Gallagher, Dungloe

Kathleen Gavigan, Ballyshannon

Kathleen Boyle, Burtonport

Peter Francis Kenny, Ballyshannon

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

Ethel Maneely, Butchers Street, Lifford



The death has taken place at Lifford Hospital of Ethel Maneely, Butchers Street, Lifford.

Her remains are reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy on Friday from 6pm to 9pm.

Funeral Service there on Saturday at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Clonleigh Parish Church Graveyard in the family plot.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Martha Spratt, 37 Oaklands Park, Gortlee, Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital of Martha Spratt, 37 Oaklands Park, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Beloved mother to son Norman. Cherished sister to May- Coleraine, Betty- Philadelphia. Predeceased by sisters LenaLetterkenny, Ladia- Glasgow and brothers John- Letterkenny, Jim- Glasgow, David- London. Fondly remembered by extended family, neighbours and friends.

Martha's remains will arrive at Conwall Parish Church at 5.15 pm on Saturday to repose overnight. Funeral service on Sunday at 3pm followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery.

Funeral service can be viewed on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Due to ongoing HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted

Jacqueline Mc Daid, 3 Connaberry, Buncrana



The death has taken place in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin of Jacqueline McDaid (cruckaheeny), 3 Connaberry, Buncrana and formally of Hillcrest, Gransha Road Buncrana.

Beloved daughter of the late Jimmy and Bridie McDaid and mother of the late AislingMcDaid; loving partner of Cathal McCusker; dearest sister of Mary, Catherine, Paul, Bridgeen, Denis and Patricia; beloved auntie to he nieces and nephews; sadly missed by her sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, family circle and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Austin Breheny, Upper Main Street, Donegal Town / Ballinafad, Sligo

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Austin Breheny, Upper Main Street, Donegal Town / Ballinafad, Sligo



Sadly missed by his loving wife Edwige and his son Stephen. May He Rest In Peace

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, on Friday from 6pm until 8pm.

Removal from there on Saturday, going to St Agatha's Church, Clar for 11am Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the funeral is private to family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

Mary Curran, Garshuey, Killea



The death has taken place of Mary Curran, Househillwood Cresent, Glasgow and formerly Garshuey, Killea.

Beloved wife of the late William and dear mother of David, Margaret and the late Joseph. She will be sadly missed by her son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her wider family circle, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place Saturday at 11am in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines funeral and burial are strictly for family with a limit of 50 people permitted. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham

Pauline O'Regan (née Harold), Dublin and Killygordon

The peaceful death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital of Pauline O'Regan (née Harold), Killester, Dublin and formerly of Ballinacor, Killygordon.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tom); deeply missed by her loving daughter Gráinne, son David, his partner Amanda, nieces, nephews, extended family and large circle of neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. The Mass will be streamed live on Saturday at 10am via the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/killester

James Gallagher, Dungloe

The tragic death has occurred of James Gallagher, Termon, Maghery, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House is strictly private to family and close friends only please.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Kathleen Gavigan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at her residence of Kathleen Gavigan, née Goan, Cloughbally, Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by her husband PJ, brother Danny and parents Margaret and Charlie. Kathleen will be deeply missed by her son Pauric, daughter-in-law Martina, daughter Margaret, son-in-law Doug, daughter Katrina, daughter Charlene and partner Dave, all of her grandchildren, sisters Mary, Ann, Carmel, Noeleen and Angela, all of her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family circle and friends.

Reposing at the family home on Friday and Saturday for family, neighbours and close friends.

Removal on Sunday from her late residence at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Kathleen Boyle, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Dublin of Kathleen Boyle, Burtonport.

Removal from McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Thursday at 3pm going to her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Peter Francis Kenny, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Peter Francis Kenny, Abbey Lane, Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Geraldine, survived by his children, Brian (Carrick on Shannon), Mary (Clane), Martin (Bermuda), Kay (Rossnowlagh), Bill (Edmonton), Deene (Ballymacaward), Peter (Edinburgh), Philip (Boston), Brendan (London) and Desmond (Dublin), their spouses, and all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Friday from 4pm to 8pm for family only please.

Removal from the funeral home on Saturday at 10.20am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Mass can be viewed live online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

The peaceful death has occurred in Spain of Michael McNelis, formerly of Ballard, Glencolmcille, Co Donegal.

Funeral Arrangements later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie