Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, June 13, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Hannah Agnes Doherty Heafey, Buncrana and Araglen, Waterford and the USA

The death has occurred of Hannah Agnes Doherty Heafey, Buncrana and Araglen, Waterford.

Hannah Agnes Heafey of West Roxbury and formerly of Mission Hill peacefully passed away in her 100th year on June 8, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 16, 1921 in Donegal to the late James Doherty and Sarah Ellen McLaughlin Doherty. She raised her 3 children in Boston, MA, USA and worked at Harvard Medical School until she retired. She is survived by her daughter Mary and her husband John McGonagle of West Roxbury, her son Michael Heafey and his wife Mary of Lakeville, and her son Daniel Heafey of Peabody. She is survived by her grandchildren Shannon, Erin, Kara, Heather, Michael and Daniel, her great-grandsons Tyler, Michael, Patrick, Brayden, Jacob, Quinn and Maverick.

She is preceded in death by her siblings Bernard Doherty, Anne Seiger, Mary Sargent and John Doherty. She is also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Maura Heafey and her beloved grandson Kyle McGonagle. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.

Visiting hours Tuesday, June 15, 4-8pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, June 16, Mission Church, Boston, MA, at 10am. Interment St Joseph’s Cemetery. Family and friends welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Maureen Byrne, No.7 Dr. McCloskey Crescent, Glenties

The death at her residents of Maureen Byrne, No.7 Dr. McCloskey Crescent, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her daughter's Catherine home; Stracastle Glenties F94A022 from 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

Removal from her daughter’s residence on Monday afternoon at 1.15pm to Lakeland crematorium County Cavan for cremation service at 4.30pm.

Family flowers only, donation in lieu if desired to the Peter McFeery trust care of any family member or James McGuinness and sons funeral directors Glenties.

Due to HSE and Government guideline wake and cremation service are private to family and close friends with a max of 50 people permitted.

Owen Ward, Edeninfagh, Glenties

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Owen Ward, Edeninfagh, Glenties.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Monday morning to the church of the Holy Family Edeninfagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the house funeral and burial are private to family and close friends with a max of 50 people permitted.

Enquiries to James McGuinness and Sons funeral directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Phyllis Price, née McGavigan, Kirkstown, Letterkenny, formerly of Burt

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Phyllis Price, née McGavigan, Kirkstown Letterkenny formerly of Burt.

Phyllis' remains will repose at her home, funeral from there on Monday, June 14 going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 1pm Requiem Mass.

Interment afterward in the family plot in New Leck cemetery.

Flowers welcome or donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake funeral director Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Due to HSE and government guidelines the house funeral and burial are private with a max of 50 people permitted.

Máire Doherty, née McLaughlin, Umgall, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Máire Doherty, née McLaughlin formerly of Ballybreen and late of Umgall, Malin Head.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Anthony, her children Margaret, Julie, William and Patrick, sisters Eilish McCrossan and Kathleen Doherty, sons-in law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends.

Removal will take place today from the County Council car park at Malin Street, Carndonagh to her late residence in Umgall, Malin Head at 5pm.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Monday, June 14 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Lagg at 11am with interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the family only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral mass will be streamed live on the Malin Head Community Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/malinheadcommunity

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Carndonagh Patients Comfort Fund.

William A (Billy) McKinley, Ballylawn, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of William A (Billy) McKinley, Ballylawn, Manorcunningham.

Beloved son of the late Jack and Maud and loving Brother of Samuel.

Funeral Service on Monday, June 14 at 2pm in 2nd Ray Presbyterian Church followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House strictly private, family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to 2nd Ray Presbyterian Church.

Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends.

John Dowling, 6 Croagh Patrick, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at his late residence of John Dowling, 6 Croagh Patrick, Glencar, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence, Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am in the St. Eunan's Cathedral Letterkenny, with interment afterward to Conwell Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donation in lieu to medical 3 Letterkenny University hospital, care of any family member or Con McDaid and sons funeral directors.

Due to HSE and government guideline the wake funeral and burial are private to family and close only please with a max of 50 people.

Mass will be streamed live on the St.Eunan’s Cathedral website

Michael Fox, Station Road, Mountcharles and formerly of Offaly

The death has occurred of Michael Fox, Station Road, Mountcharles and formerly of Aharney, Tullamore, County Offaly.

His death is deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen. Michael is predeceased by his sister Rose. Her will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Brian, Mary, Elsie, Kathleen and Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence today, Saturday from 3pm, removal from there on Monday going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 12,noon, Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Oncology unit at Sligo University Hospital. Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted at the funeral. Anyone wishing to give their condolences can do so below or on the Gallagher Funeral Directors & Funeral Home Facebook page. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Sacred Heart/Holy Redeemer Chapel Facebook page. House strictly private, please.

Martha Spratt, 37 Oaklands Park, Gortlee, Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital of Martha Spratt, 37 Oaklands Park, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Beloved mother to son Norman. Cherished sister to May- Coleraine, Betty- Philadelphia. Predeceased by sisters Lena-Letterkenny, Ladia- Glasgow and brothers John- Letterkenny, Jim- Glasgow, David- London. Fondly remembered by extended family, neighbours and friends.

Martha's remains will arrive at Conwall Parish Church at 5.15 pm on Saturday to repose overnight. Funeral service on Sunday at 3pm followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery.

Funeral service can be viewed on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Due to ongoing HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted

Jacqueline Mc Daid, 3 Connaberry, Buncrana



The death has taken place in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin of Jacqueline McDaid (cruckaheeny), 3 Connaberry, Buncrana and formally of Hillcrest, Gransha Road Buncrana.

Beloved daughter of the late Jimmy and Bridie McDaid and mother of the late AislingMcDaid; loving partner of Cathal McCusker; dearest sister of Mary, Catherine, Paul, Bridgeen, Denis and Patricia; beloved auntie to he nieces and nephews; sadly missed by her sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, family circle and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Kathleen Gavigan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at her residence of Kathleen Gavigan, née Goan, Cloughbally, Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by her husband PJ, brother Danny and parents Margaret and Charlie. Kathleen will be deeply missed by her son Pauric, daughter-in-law Martina, daughter Margaret, son-in-law Doug, daughter Katrina, daughter Charlene and partner Dave, all of her grandchildren, sisters Mary, Ann, Carmel, Noeleen and Angela, all of her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family circle and friends.

Reposing at the family home on Friday and Saturday for family, neighbours and close friends.

Removal on Sunday from her late residence at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

