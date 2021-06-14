Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, June 14

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred of Philomena Carr, Cregg House, Sligo and Kilcar.



Formerly of Coguish, Kilcar. Removal from McCabe's Funeral premises, Ardara on Monday, June 14, at 6pm, to arrive at St Cartha's Church, Kilcar, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 15th, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. Covid restrictions apply.

Bernadette McKelvey (née Bradley), Woodview, Gleneely, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Bernadette McKelvey (née Bradley), Woodview, Gleneely, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Beloved wife of Thomas, much loved mother of TJ, loving sister of Eileen, Pat, Frankie, Geraldine, Margaret, Shaun, Tina, Martin, Briege, Michael, PJ and the late Seamus, cherished daughter of the late Ellen and James and daughter-in-law of Tommy and Martha.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday (June 15th) at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Due to HSE and Government restrictions and in keeping with the wishes of the deceased, the house is strictly private and the Church is restricted to a maximum of 50 people.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Sharon Campbell, nee Mc Laughlin, Buncrana



The death has occurred at her home of Sharon Campbell nee Mc Laughlin, 22 Clon Cool Park, Cockhill Road, Buncrana and formerly of Glashie House, Connegh, Kinneygo, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Cockhill on Wednesday, June 16 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Wake prayers and rosary can be viewed at 6pm on Tuesday, June 15 on the same webcam.

Due to HSE and government guidelines house and funeral are limited to 50 people.

Family Flowers only.

House private to family and close friends.

Fr Seán Gildea OFM, Ballinarry, Riverstown, Sligo and Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred of Fr. Seán GildeaOFM, Ballinarry, Riverstown, Sligo and Rossnowlagh.

Fr Seán served as a Missionary Priest in Zimbabwe for 43 years. He died peacefully on June 11, in his 98th year, surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo, also the staff at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the devoted care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle.

Predeceased by his parents, Dominic and Anne and recently deceased brother Michael (Mick). Deeply mourned by Guardian Fr. Eugene, and his brother priests at Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, sisters Nancy and Stella, brothers Willie, Paddy, Frank and Jimmy, sisters-in-law Noreen and Liala, nephews, nieces, parishioners, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Brian McGinley, Main Street, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in University Hospital Galway of Brian McGinley, Main Street, Dunfanaghy.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from June 14, from 11am.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday, June 16 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed on MCNMedia.tv/camera/holycrosschurchdunfanaghy

Dr. Lawrence Smyth DPil

The death has occurred at his home in Killult Falcarragh of Dr Lawrence Smyth DPil.

Donegal Person of the Year 1979 and past teacher in PCC Falcarragh. An esteemed member of IARC.

Reposing at his home from 4pm, Sunday. Funeral on Tuesday in St. Finian's Church Falcarragh at a time to be confirmed.

Hannah Agnes Doherty Heafey, Buncrana and Araglen, Waterford and the USA

The death has occurred of Hannah Agnes Doherty Heafey, Buncrana and Araglen, Waterford.

Hannah Agnes Heafey of West Roxbury and formerly of Mission Hill peacefully passed away in her 100th year on June 8, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 16, 1921 in Donegal to the late James Doherty and Sarah Ellen McLaughlin Doherty. She raised her 3 children in Boston, MA, USA and worked at Harvard Medical School until she retired. She is survived by her daughter Mary and her husband John McGonagle of West Roxbury, her son Michael Heafey and his wife Mary of Lakeville, and her son Daniel Heafey of Peabody. She is survived by her grandchildren Shannon, Erin, Kara, Heather, Michael and Daniel, her great-grandsons Tyler, Michael, Patrick, Brayden, Jacob, Quinn and Maverick.

She is preceded in death by her siblings Bernard Doherty, Anne Seiger, Mary Sargent and John Doherty. She is also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Maura Heafey and her beloved grandson Kyle McGonagle. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.

Visiting hours Tuesday, June 15, 4-8pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, June 16, Mission Church, Boston, MA, at 10am. Interment St Joseph’s Cemetery. Family and friends welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Maureen Byrne, No.7 Dr McCloskey Crescent, Glenties

The death at her residents of Maureen Byrne, No.7 Dr McCloskey Crescent, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her daughter's Catherine home; Stracastle Glenties F94A022 from 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

Removal from her daughter’s residence on Monday afternoon at 1.15pm to Lakeland crematorium County Cavan for cremation service at 4.30pm.

Family flowers only, donation in lieu if desired to the Peter McFeery trust care of any family member or James McGuinness and sons funeral directors Glenties.

Due to HSE and Government guideline wake and cremation service are private to family and close friends with a max of 50 people permitted.

Owen Ward, Edeninfagh, Glenties

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Owen Ward, Edeninfagh, Glenties.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Monday morning to the church of the Holy Family Edeninfagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the house funeral and burial are private to family and close friends with a max of 50 people permitted.

Enquiries to James McGuinness and Sons funeral directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Phyllis Price, née McGavigan, Kirkstown, Letterkenny, formerly of Burt

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Phyllis Price, née McGavigan, Kirkstown Letterkenny formerly of Burt.

Phyllis' remains will repose at her home, funeral from there on Monday, June 14 going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 1pm Requiem Mass.

Interment afterward in the family plot in New Leck cemetery.

Flowers welcome or donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake funeral director Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Due to HSE and government guidelines the house funeral and burial are private with a max of 50 people permitted.

Máire Doherty, née McLaughlin, Umgall, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Máire Doherty, née McLaughlin formerly of Ballybreen and late of Umgall, Malin Head.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Anthony, her children Margaret, Julie, William and Patrick, sisters Eilish McCrossan and Kathleen Doherty, sons-in law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence in Umgall, Malin Head at 5pm.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Monday, June 14 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Lagg at 11am with interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the family only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral mass will be streamed live on the Malin Head Community Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/malinheadcommunity

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Carndonagh Patients Comfort Fund.

William A (Billy) McKinley, Ballylawn, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of William A (Billy) McKinley, Ballylawn, Manorcunningham.

Beloved son of the late Jack and Maud and loving Brother of Samuel.

Funeral Service on Monday, June 14 at 2pm in 2nd Ray Presbyterian Church followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House strictly private, family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to 2nd Ray Presbyterian Church.

Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends.

John Dowling, 6 Croagh Patrick, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at his late residence of John Dowling, 6 Croagh Patrick, Glencar, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence, Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am in the St. Eunan's Cathedral Letterkenny, with interment afterward to Conwell Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donation in lieu to medical 3 Letterkenny University hospital, care of any family member or Con McDaid and sons funeral directors.

Due to HSE and government guideline the wake funeral and burial are private to family and close only please with a max of 50 people.

Mass will be streamed live on the St.Eunan’s Cathedral website

Michael Fox, Station Road, Mountcharles and formerly of Offaly

The death has occurred of Michael Fox, Station Road, Mountcharles and formerly of Aharney, Tullamore, County Offaly.

His death is deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen. Michael is predeceased by his sister Rose. Her will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Brian, Mary, Elsie, Kathleen and Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence today, Saturday from 3pm, removal from there on Monday going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 12,noon, Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Oncology unit at Sligo University Hospital. Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted at the funeral. Anyone wishing to give their condolences can do so below or on the Gallagher Funeral Directors & Funeral Home Facebook page. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Sacred Heart/Holy Redeemer Chapel Facebook page. House strictly private, please.

