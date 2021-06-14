Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, June 14, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Bernadette McKelvey (née Bradley), Woodview, Gleneely, Crossroads, Killygordon

Sharon Campbell, nee Mc Laughlin, Buncrana

Fr Seán Gildea OFM, Ballinarry, Riverstown, Sligo and Rossnowlagh

Brian McGinley, Main Street, Dunfanaghy

Dr Lawrence Smyth DPil

Hannah Agnes Doherty Heafey, Buncrana and Araglen, Waterford and USA

The death has occurred of Carmel Brown Gannew, Glencolmcille and Birmingham, England. Removal from Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, on Tuesday evening at 6pm to St Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille for 7pm to repose overnight.



Funeral Mass on Wednesday afternoon at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the Funeral Mass is limited to 50 people.

The death has occurred of Philomena Carr, Cregg House, Sligo and Kilcar. Removal from McCabe's Funeral premises, Ardara on Monday, June 14, at 6pm, to arrive at St Cartha's Church, Kilcar, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 15, at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. Covid restrictions apply.

Bernadette McKelvey (née Bradley), Woodview, Gleneely, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Bernadette McKelvey (née Bradley), Woodview, Gleneely, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Beloved wife of Thomas, much loved mother of TJ, loving sister of Eileen, Pat, Frankie, Geraldine, Margaret, Shaun, Tina, Martin, Briege, Michael, PJ and the late Seamus, cherished daughter of the late Ellen and James and daughter-in-law of Tommy and Martha.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday (June 15th) at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Due to HSE and Government restrictions and in keeping with the wishes of the deceased, the house is strictly private and the Church is restricted to a maximum of 50 people.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Sharon Campbell, née Mc Laughlin, Buncrana

The death has occurred at her home of Sharon Campbell née Mc Laughlin, 22 Clon Cool Park, Cockhill Road, Buncrana and formerly of Glashie House, Connegh, Kinneygo, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Cockhill on Wednesday, June 16 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Wake prayers and rosary can be viewed at 6pm on Tuesday, June 15 on the same webcam.

Due to HSE and government guidelines house and funeral are limited to 50 people.

Family Flowers only.

House private to family and close friends.

Fr Seán Gildea OFM, Ballinarry, Riverstown, Sligo and Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred of Fr. Seán GildeaOFM, Ballinarry, Riverstown, Sligo and Rossnowlagh.

Fr Seán served as a Missionary Priest in Zimbabwe for 43 years. He died peacefully on June 11, in his 98th year, surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo, also the staff at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the devoted care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle.

Predeceased by his parents, Dominic and Anne and recently deceased brother Michael (Mick). Deeply mourned by Guardian Fr. Eugene, and his brother priests at Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, sisters Nancy and Stella, brothers Willie, Paddy, Frank and Jimmy, sisters-in-law Noreen and Liala, nephews, nieces, parishioners, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Brian McGinley, Main Street, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in University Hospital Galway of Brian McGinley, Main Street, Dunfanaghy.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from June 14, from 11am.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday, June 16 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed on MCNMedia.tv/camera/holycrosschurchdunfanaghy

Dr. Lawrence Smyth DPil

The death has occurred at his home in Killult Falcarragh of Dr Lawrence Smyth DPil.

Donegal Person of the Year 1979 and past teacher in PCC Falcarragh. An esteemed member of IARC.

Reposing at his home from 4pm, Sunday. Funeral on Tuesday in St. Finian's Church Falcarragh at a time to be confirmed.

Hannah Agnes Doherty Heafey, Buncrana and Araglen, Waterford and the USA

The death has occurred of Hannah Agnes Doherty Heafey, Buncrana and Araglen, Waterford.

Hannah Agnes Heafey of West Roxbury and formerly of Mission Hill peacefully passed away in her 100th year on June 8, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 16, 1921 in Donegal to the late James Doherty and Sarah Ellen McLaughlin Doherty. She raised her 3 children in Boston, MA, USA and worked at Harvard Medical School until she retired. She is survived by her daughter Mary and her husband John McGonagle of West Roxbury, her son Michael Heafey and his wife Mary of Lakeville, and her son Daniel Heafey of Peabody. She is survived by her grandchildren Shannon, Erin, Kara, Heather, Michael and Daniel, her great-grandsons Tyler, Michael, Patrick, Brayden, Jacob, Quinn and Maverick.

She is preceded in death by her siblings Bernard Doherty, Anne Seiger, Mary Sargent and John Doherty. She is also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Maura Heafey and her beloved grandson Kyle McGonagle. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.

Visiting hours Tuesday, June 15, 4-8pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, June 16, Mission Church, Boston, MA, at 10am. Interment St Joseph’s Cemetery. Family and friends welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

