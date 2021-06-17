Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, June 17

The following deaths have taken place:

Michael Durey, Malin and Derry

Paddy McCay, Lifford

Celia Friel, Fanad

Tommy Burke, Mountcharles

The death has taken place at his home of Michael Durey, ex-Councillor, Malin, Co Donegal and formerly of Shantallow, Derry.

Surrounded by his loving family.

Michael will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted children and his extended family.

Pre-deceased by his parent, brothers and sister.

Reposing at 26 Glencaw Park, Galliagh, Derry on Thursday evening June, 17 from 7pm to 10pm and on Friday June,18 from 12 noon to 10pm.

Removal from there on Saturday, June 19 going to St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Graveyard, Ardmore, Waterside, Derry.

Due to government guidelines, funeral Mass is private to family and close friends only.

Paddy McCay, Lifford



The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Paddy Mc Cay, Ardnasool, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Sadly and lovingly missed by his brother Tom, nieces Anne, Catriona and husband Tony, Bernadette an dhusband Gerard, grandnephews, grandnieces and extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his niece Catriona and Tony O’Neill’s residence Cloughfin, Ballindrait from 6pm, Thursday, June 17.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral leaving Cloughfin on Saturday morning going to St Patrick’s Church Murlog for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Celia Friel, Fanad



The death has occurred of Celia Friel, Rosnakill, Fanad.

Remains will repose at her home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 19 at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Massmount with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Fanad Day Centre C/O Any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Mary’s Fanavolty Facebook page.

Tommy Burke, Mountcharles



The death has occurred of Tommy Burke, Mullinbuoys, Mountcharles at Letterkenny University Hospital. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eilish, daughters Brid, Geraldine, Kathleen and Martina, sons Noel, John James, Willie, Hugh and Cieran and brother Fr Noel, sons and daughters in law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at the family home today for family, friends and neighbours. Removal on Friday morning for 12noon funeral Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to The Coronary Care Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the funeral is private to family only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted to the funeral Mass. Tommy’s funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver.

