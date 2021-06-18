Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, June 18

The following deaths have taken place:

Sam Anderson, Muff

Michael Durey, Malin and Derry

Paddy McCay, Ballindrait

Celia Friel, Fanad

Tommy Burke, Mountcharles

Sam Anderson, 37 Wheatfield, Muff



The death has occured at his residence of Sam Anderson, 37 Wheatfield, Muff.

Beloved husband of Maureen, much loved father of Robert, Louise, Catherine and Sam, loving grandfather of Fionan, Niamh, Grace, Daire and Emily, father-in-law of Kathryn, James and Danny and dear brother of Robert.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, his brother, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in Sacred Heart Church, Muff followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Sam's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/sacred-heart-muff

Michael Durey, Malin and Derry

The death has taken place at his home of Michael Durey, ex-Councillor, Malin, and formerly of Shantallow, Derry.

Michael will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted children and his extended family.

Remains reposed at 26 Glencaw Park, Galliagh, Derry on Thursday evening and will repose on Friday from 12 noon to 10pm.

Removal from there on Saturday, June 19 going to St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Graveyard, Ardmore, Waterside, Derry.

Due to government guidelines, funeral Mass is private to family and close friends only.

Paddy McCay, Ballindtrait

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Paddy McCay, Ardnasool, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Sadly and lovingly missed by his brother Tom, nieces Anne, Catriona and husband Tony, Bernadette an husband Gerard, grandnephews, grandnieces and extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his niece Catriona and Tony O’Neill’s residence Cloughfin, Ballindrait.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral leaving Cloughfin on Saturday morning going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Celia Friel, Fanad

The death has occurred of Celia Friel, Rosnakill, Fanad.

Remains are reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 19 at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Massmount with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Fanad Day Centre c/o any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Mary’s Fanavolty Facebook page.

Tommy Burke, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Tommy Burke, Mullinbuoys, Mountcharles at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eilish, daughters Brid, Geraldine, Kathleen and Martina, sons Noel, John James, Willie, Hugh and Cieran and brother Fr Noel, sons and daughters in law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at the family home for family, friends and neighbours.

Removal on Friday morning for 12 noon funeral Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to The Coronary Care Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the funeral is private to family only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted to the funeral Mass.

Tommy’s funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.