Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, June 19, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Kathleen McLaughlin, Carndonagh

Eugene Ferry, Gweedore

Nora Cannon, Letterkenny

Kathleen McLaughlin, 46 Springfield, Carndonagh



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget Kathleen McLaughlin, 46 Springfield, Carndonagh and formerly Gleneely.

Loving mother of Faris, Dunya, Nasreen and Annissa and dear sister of Felia Doherty and Bernie Cavanagh. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, sisters, her wider family circle and friends. May she rest in peace.

Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Tuesday.

Due to HSE and government guidelines funeral and cremation are strictly for family.

Eugene Ferry, Bun na Leaca, Gweedore



The peaceful death has taken place, at his home, of Eugene Ferry, Brinalack, Gaoth Dobhair.

Deeply regretted by his sister Philomena, his brother Danny and all his extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home. Removal from there at 10.30am on Monday, June 21, going to St Colmcille's Chapel, Cnoc Fola for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, funeral will be limited to 50 people.

Nora Cannon, 20 Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Nora Cannon (née Nash), retired HSE, of 20 Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny and formerly of Mollyneill, Kenmare, County Kerry.

She is predeceased by her parents and brother Jerry (Wicklow), deeply regretted by her loving husband William (Willie); loving mother of Declan (New Jersey), Jerry (Rowan Park Letterkenny), Liam (Glenleary Ramelton) and Marie (Kilmacrennan); grandchildren Keelin, Conor, Ailbhe, Eimear, Adam, Eyrn and Mia; sisters Mary Cannon, Bridie Murphy, Gretta Lee (Galway) and Agnes Hegarty (Kerry); brother Myles Nash (Kerry); daughters-in-law Annette, Tracy and Brenda, in-laws, relatives and friends. May she rest in Peace

Her remains will repose at her late home.

Funeral from there on Monday going to St Eunan's Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, Requiem Mass and burial are private to family only.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if wished to Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.