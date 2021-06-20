Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, June 20, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Jenny Ayton (née Toye), Griffin Park, Trim, County Meath and formerly Ballindrait, Lifford

The death has occurred peacefully in her 93rd year of Jenny Ayton (née Toye), Griffin Park, Trim, Meath and formerly Ballindrait, Lifford.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and mother to the late Tony. Beloved mother of Margaret, Patsy, Trish, John, Charlie, Ann, Willie and Tommy. Devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Trim (limited to 50 people). The Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-parish-trim. Burial immediately afterwards in Saint Loman's Cemetery.

In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the funeral will be private for family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Saint Josephs.

Pearl Black, Coughgore, Convoy



The death has taken place, at the Donegal Hospice, of Pearl Black, Cloughgore, Convoy.

Much loved and sadly missed by husband Sammy, daughter Jacqueline and son in law Jonathan, daughter Elaine and partner Martin, son John and daughter in law Fiona, son Stuart and daughter-in-law Lorraine, son Brian and partner Edel, also her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Jean Ewing and brother Thomas Clarke.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral service at her home on Monday at 2pm, followed by burial in the family plot in Convoy Presbyterian Church graveyard.

Family flowers only; donations, if desired to The Hills Church or the Donegal Hospice, care of Terence McClintock, funeral director or any family member.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are limited to a maximum of 50 people.

Kathleen McLaughlin, 46 Springfield, Carndonagh



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget Kathleen McLaughlin, 46 Springfield, Carndonagh and formerly Gleneely.

Loving mother of Faris, Dunya, Nasreen and Annissa and dear sister of Felia Doherty and Bernie Cavanagh. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, sisters, her wider family circle and friends. May she rest in peace.

Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Tuesday.

Due to HSE and government guidelines funeral and cremation are strictly for family.

Eugene Ferry, Bun na Leaca, Gweedore



The peaceful death has taken place, at his home, of Eugene Ferry, Brinalack, Gaoth Dobhair.

Deeply regretted by his sister Philomena, his brother Danny and all his extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home. Removal from there at 10.30am on Monday going to St Colmcille's Chapel, Cnoc Fola for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, funeral will be limited to 50 people.

Nora Cannon, 20 Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Nora Cannon (née Nash), retired HSE, of 20 Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny and formerly of Mollyneill, Kenmare, County Kerry.

She is predeceased by her parents and brother Jerry (Wicklow), deeply regretted by her loving husband William (Willie); loving mother of Declan (New Jersey), Jerry (Rowan Park Letterkenny), Liam (Glenleary Ramelton) and Marie (Kilmacrennan); grandchildren Keelin, Conor, Ailbhe, Eimear, Adam, Eyrn and Mia; sisters Mary Cannon, Bridie Murphy, Gretta Lee (Galway) and Agnes Hegarty (Kerry); brother Myles Nash (Kerry); daughters-in-law Annette, Tracy and Brenda, in-laws, relatives and friends. May she rest in Peace

Her remains will repose at her late home.

Funeral from there on Monday going to St Eunan's Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, Requiem Mass and burial are private to family only.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if wished to Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

