Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Margaret (Maggie) Duggan of Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair

Jim Diver, Gortnaskea, Kilmacrennan

Patrick Armour, Raynes Park, London and formerly of Buncrana

Kate Herron, Clar Road, Donegal Town and formerly of Birmingham

Stephen Sinclair, Donegal Town

Kathleen McGinley, Creeslough

Joe Meehan, Convoy

Pat Doherty, Urris

George Clarke, Lifford

Vincent O'Donnell, Inver / Ranafast

Kathleen McLaughlin, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Duggan of Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Survived by her sons, James and Patrick, daughters Kay, Maeve and Emer, daughters in law, sons in laws, grandchildren, her two sisters, in laws and a wide circle of family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, June 23, for 11am requiem Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Cnoc Fola, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary on Tuesday night at 9pm. Mass can be viewed live on Teach Pobail Cholmcille Facebook page.

Due to the government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the wake and funeral will be private to family members.

Jim Diver, Gortnaskea, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of Jim Diver, Gortnaskea, Kilmacrennan unexpectedly at his home. Predeceased by parents David and Annie and brother Sydney (RIP). Deeply regretted by brothers Lexie (Kilmacrennan), Wallace (Kilmacrennan), Percy (Ramelton), sisters Esther (Norwich) and Rebella (Derry). Fondly remembered by extended family members, good neighbours and many friends.

Jim's remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm on Tuesday, June 22.

In accordance with ongoing HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of fifty people permitted. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director's Facebook page.



Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick Armour, Raynes Park, London and formerly of Buncrana

The death has taken place in London of Patrick Armour, Raynes Park, London and formerly Cassie Road, Buncrana.

His remains will repose at the family home in Ballynarry, Buncrana from Wednesday evening, June 23.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, June 24 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Patrick's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cashel na Cor, Buncrana c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Kate Herron, Clar Road, Donegal Town and formerly of Birmingham

The death has occurred of Kate Herron, Clar Road, Donegal Town, and formerly Birmingham, peacefully in Donegal Community Hospital.

Removal from Donegal Community Hospital on Wednesday, June 23at 6:30pm to St Agatha’s Church, Clar.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, June 24 at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Patient Comfort Fund, Donegal Community Hospital care of R Faulkner Funeral Director

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral is private to family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted at the funeral.

Stephen Sinclair, Donegal Town

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Stephen Sinclair, St Joseph’s Avenue, Donegal Town.

Remains will be at his home in St Joseph’s Avenue from 3pm on Tuesday, June 22. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St Agatha’s Church with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral is private to family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted at the funeral.

Kathleen McGinley, Creeslough

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen McGinley, Killoughcarron, Creeslough.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church Creeslough on Wednesday, June 23 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Joe Meehan, Convoy

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Joe Meehan 33 Manor Court, Convoy.

Reposing at his residence, Monday, June 21 at 7pm.

Funeral service at his residence on Wednesday, June 23 at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in St Mary’s Old Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Pat Doherty, Urris

The death has occurred of Pat Doherty, Leenan, Urris, formerly of Saint Columbcille’s Village, Clonmany.

Remains reposing this evening at his nephew Joe and Marie Porter’s residence, Leenan, Urris.

House strictly private please.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, June 22 at 10.30am going to St Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Saint Columbcille’s Village c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is private to a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on the Clonmany Together Facebook page.

George Clarke, Coolatee, Lifford



The death has occurred of George Clarke, Coolatee, Lifford.

Predeceased by his wife Annie and daughter Finola, he will be sadly missed by his sons, Hugh, Ambrose, Dermot and Adrian, daughter-in-laws Helen and Una, grandchildren Erin, Natasha, Victoria, Owen, his sister Eileen McDavitt and all the extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 7pm on Sunday.

Funeral leaving Coolatee, Lifford at 10.20am on Tuesday morning going to St Patrick’s Church Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass may be viewed on www.clonleighparish.com

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Vincent (Vincie Shile) O'Donnell, Drumnakillew, Inver / Ranafast

The peaceful death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Vincent (Vincie Shile) O'Donnell, Drumnakillew, Inver, and formerly of Ranafast.



He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Annette, sons Rory and Colm, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace



Removal from Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, on Sunday at 3pm going to his late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday morning going to St Nauls Church, Ardaghey, for 11am Mass, with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Churchyard, Annagry, travelling via Frosses, Dungloe, Crolly and Ranafast.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Motor Neurone Association, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member.



Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted at the funeral. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the St Naul's Parish Inver Facebook page.

Kathleen McLaughlin, 46 Springfield, Carndonagh



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget Kathleen McLaughlin, 46 Springfield, Carndonagh and formerly Gleneely.

Loving mother of Faris, Dunya, Nasreen and Annissa and dear sister of Felia Doherty and Bernie Cavanagh. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, sisters, her wider family circle and friends. May she rest in peace.

Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Tuesday.

Due to HSE and government guidelines funeral and cremation are strictly for family.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.