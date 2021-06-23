Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, June 23

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary O'Connor, Ballyshannon

Sarah Gallagher, 95 Ard Connell, Ardara

Margaret (Maggie) Duggan of Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair

Jim Diver, Gortnaskea, Kilmacrennan

Patrick Armour, Raynes Park, London and formerly of Buncrana

Kate Herron, Clar Road, Donegal Town and formerly of Birmingham

Stephen Sinclair, Donegal Town

Kathleen McGinley, Creeslough

Joe Meehan, Convoy

Mary O'Connor, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connor (née McGeever), Dundrum, Dublin, Sligo and Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of Tom and loving mother of Noreen, Breda, Dan and Seán, died peacefully at home on June 22. Mary will be missed by her children, grandchildren Aoileann, Fíona, Cillian, Síofra, Seán, Lorcan and Tom, sons-in-law Darach and JJ, daughters-in-law Linda and Sinead her brother Danny, her sister Anne, her aunts and uncle, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all relatives, friends and neighbours.

A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, June 24 at 10am in at the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally, Dublin 16 followed by a burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetry, Glencullen.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday, June 24 , at 10am at https://www.balallyparish.ie/

Sarah Gallagher, 95 Ard Connell, Ardara

The death has occurred at her daughter, Ann Heena’s residence, Crumlin Ardara of Sarah Gallagher, 95 Ard Connell, Ardara.

Her remains will repose at her residence in Ard Connell from 6pm on Tuesday, June 22.

House private to family only, please

Funeral from there on Thursday, June 24 at 11.30, going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Margaret (Maggie) Duggan of Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Duggan of Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Survived by her sons, James and Patrick, daughters Kay, Maeve and Emer, daughters in law, sons in laws, grandchildren, her two sisters, in laws and a wide circle of family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, June 23, for 11am requiem Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Cnoc Fola, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary on Tuesday night at 9pm. Mass can be viewed live on Teach Pobail Cholmcille Facebook page.

Due to the government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the wake and funeral will be private to family members.

Jim Diver, Gortnaskea, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of Jim Diver, Gortnaskea, Kilmacrennan. Predeceased by parents David and Annie and brother Sydney (RIP). Deeply regretted by brothers Lexie (Kilmacrennan), Wallace (Kilmacrennan), Percy (Ramelton), sisters Esther (Norwich) and Rebella (Derry). Fondly remembered by extended family members, good neighbours and many friends.

Jim's remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm on Tuesday, June 22.

In accordance with ongoing HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director's Facebook page.



Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick Armour, Raynes Park, London and formerly of Buncrana

The death has taken place in London of Patrick Armour, Raynes Park, London and formerly Cassie Road, Buncrana.

His remains will repose at the family home in Ballynarry, Buncrana from Wednesday evening, June 23.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, June 24 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Patrick's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cashel na Cor, Buncrana c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Kate Herron, Clar Road, Donegal Town and formerly of Birmingham

The death has occurred of Kate Herron, Clar Road, Donegal Town, and formerly Birmingham, peacefully in Donegal Community Hospital.

Removal from Donegal Community Hospital on Wednesday, June 23 at 6:30pm to St Agatha’s Church, Clar.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, June 24 at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Patient Comfort Fund, Donegal Community Hospital care of R Faulkner Funeral Director

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral is private to family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted at the funeral.

Stephen Sinclair, Donegal Town

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Stephen Sinclair, St Joseph’s Avenue, Donegal Town.

Remains will be at his home in St Joseph’s Avenue from 3pm on Tuesday, June 22. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St Agatha’s Church with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral is private to family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted at the funeral.

Kathleen McGinley, Creeslough

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen McGinley, Killoughcarron, Creeslough.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church Creeslough on Wednesday, June 23 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Joe Meehan, Convoy

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Joe Meehan 33 Manor Court, Convoy.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral service at his residence on Wednesday, June 23 at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in St Mary’s Old Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

