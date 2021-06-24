Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, June 24, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Damien Gamble, Castlederg, Tyrone, formerly of Killygordon

Willie Lynch, Rathmullan

Mary Doherty, Fahan

Mary O'Connor, Ballyshannon

Sarah Gallagher, 95 Ard Connell, Ardara

Jim Diver, Gortnaskea, Kilmacrennan

Patrick Armour, Raynes Park, London and formerly of Buncrana

Kate Herron, Clar Road, Donegal Town and formerly of Birmingham

His remains will leave Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlederg on Friday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Castlederg at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/castlederg

Willie Lynch, Creeve, Rathmullan

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Willie Lynch, Creeve, Rathmullan

He is deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosie, family Patrick, Bridget(Friel), Margaret (Black), Daniel and Marie (McKinley), sons-in-law James, Paul, Adam and Colin, daughter-in-law Roseleen, grandchildren, brothers Arthur and James, sister Mary (Nooney), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

His remains reposing at his home. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Catherine’s Church, Oughterlin with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.

Rosary on Thursday at 9pm can be viewed on MCN Media St Joseph’s Church Rathmullan at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Mary Doherty, Fahan

The death has occurred at her residence of Mary Doherty, Crislamore, Fahan.

Requiem Mass on Saturda at 11am in St Mura’s Church, Fahan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Mary O'Connor, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connor (née McGeever), Dundrum, Dublin, Sligo and Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of Tom and loving mother of Noreen, Breda, Dan and Seán. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren Aoileann, Fíona, Cillian, Síofra, Seán, Lorcan and Tom, sons-in-law Darach and JJ, daughters-in-law Linda and Sinead her brother Danny, her sister Anne, her aunts and uncle, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all relatives, friends and neighbours.

Mass will take place on Thursday at 10am in at the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally, Dublin 16 followed by a burial at St Patrick’s Cemetry, Glencullen.

Mass can be viewed at https://www.balallyparish.ie/

Sarah Gallagher, 95 Ard Connell, Ardara

The death has occurred at her daughter, Ann Heena’s residence, Crumlin Ardara of Sarah Gallagher, 95 Ard Connell, Ardara.

Funeral from her late residence on Thursday at 11.30, going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Jim Diver, Gortnaskea, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of Jim Diver, Gortnaskea, Kilmacrennan.

Predeceased by parents David and Annie and brother Sydney. Deeply regretted by brothers Lexie (Kilmacrennan), Wallace (Kilmacrennan), Percy (Ramelton), sisters Esther (Norwich) and Rebella (Derry). Fondly remembered by extended family members, good neighbours and many friends.

Funeral from his late residence on Thursday for 2pm service in the Church of St Finian and Saint Mark, Kilmacrennan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with ongoing HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

Patrick Armour, Raynes Park, London and formerly of Buncrana

The death has taken place in London of Patrick Armour, Raynes Park, London and formerly Cassie Road, Buncrana.

His remains ware reposing at the family home in Ballynarry, Buncrana.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Patrick's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cashel na Cor, Buncrana c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Kate Herron, Clar Road, Donegal Town and formerly of Birmingham

The death has occurred of Kate Herron, Clar Road, Donegal Town, and formerly Birmingham, peacefully in Donegal Community Hospital.

Requiem Mass in St Agatha's Church, Clar on Thursday morning at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Patient Comfort Fund, Donegal Community Hospital care of R Faulkner Funeral Director

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral is private to family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted at the funeral.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.