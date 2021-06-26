Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, June 26

The following deaths have taken place:

Rosemarie Burke, Kent and Ballyshannon

Patsy Patton, Drumkeen

Michael Ronaghan, Letterkenny

Molly Doherty, Bridgend

Francie Patton, Drumkeen

Thomas Hogan, Ballybofey

Ann Hetherington, Raphoe

John J (Seán) Carre, Dromahair and Glencolmcille

Teresa Dullaghan, Buncrana

Colm Doherty (Roe), Buncrana

Mary Doherty, Fahan

Rosemarie Burke, Kent and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Rosemarie Burke, Beckenham, Kent and formerly Lisahully and Coolcholly, Ballyshannon.

She passed away at St Christopher’s Hospice, Sydenham on Thursday, June 17.

She will be deeply missed by her parents Ned and Marie (Monaghan) sister Margaret Messette (Croydon), brother Patrick (Dublin), sister in law Trish, brother in law Michael, nephews Rory, Malachi and Liam and all who knew and loved her.

A private service will be held at Croydon Crematorium on Friday, July 23at 10.45am. The service can be viewed at the following link: Website – https://watch.obitus.com Username – diso1629 Password – 173957

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St John the Baptist Church Belleek.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Christopher’s Hospice via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Margaret-Messette.

Patsy Patton, Drumkeen



The death has of Patsy Patton, Midcut, Drumkeen.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday, June 28 at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://parishofraphoe.com/groups

In compliance with current Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Michael Ronaghan, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at the home of Michael 'Mickey' Ronaghan, retired psychiatric nurse, 18 Rosemount, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral from there at 10.30am on Monday, June 28 and travelling up Rosemount and The Church Lane, to go to St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.

In compliance with government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only please.

Molly Doherty, Bridgend

The death has taken place at her home of Molly Doherty, 280 Skeoge Cottages, Bridgend.

Molly's Requiem Mass will take place on Monday June 28 at 11am in St Aengus' Church, Burt followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are for family and close friends with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Family flowers only please.

Francie Patton, Midcut, Drumkeen

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Francie Patton, Midcut, Drumkeen.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday afternoon June 27 at 12.15pm for funeral Mass at 1pm in St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Terence McClintock funeral director or any family member.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Thomas Hogan, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Hogan, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey.

Much loved brother of Josephine and the late Phonsie and Kathleen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and very many friends.

Removal from McCool's Chapel of Rest on Saturday, June 26, at 6.45pm to arrive at St.Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneil to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, June 27, at 12noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The funeral Mass will be streamed live via the parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to Renal CNS Deptartment, Letterkenny University Hospital, or any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the House, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the family only please.

Ann Hetherington, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Ann Hetherington (née McBrearty) Ballyholey, Raphoe at her home.

Much loved and sadly missed by her husband Jim, sons William, Andrew, Thomas and David, daughter in law Sadie and Agnes, mother in law Jessie, grandchildren TJ, Trevor, James, Ryan, Chloe, Lisa, Rachel, Andrew and Olivia, her sisters Mary and Rose, and brother Gerard, also her sister in law Mabel and brother in law Norman and wider family circle.

Her remains are reposing at her home at Ballyholey, Raphoe. Funeral from there on Saturday, June 26 at 1.15pm for 2pm funeral service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the palliative home care team Donegal hospice c/o Terence McClintock funeral director or any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

John J (Seán) Carre, Dromahair and Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of John J (Seán) Carre, Dromahair, Leitrim and Glencolmcille, Donegal

ex Garda Síochána, June 24 2021, peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff and management of St. Phelim’s Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his son Colm, dearly loved husband of Stasia, devoted father of Annaleen. Sadly missed by his adored grandchildren Daragh, Lauren, Michaela and Nathan, his daughter-in-law AnneMarie, Annaleen’s partner John, brother Micheál (Chicago), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and many friends.

House private to family and friends.

Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home on Friday from 4pm to 5pm for family and friends only. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral proceeding afterwards via his home to Knock New Cemetery, Co. Mayo arriving at approximately 1.30pm.

In accordance with government and HSE guidelines, numbers in Church will be limited to 50 people. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Our Lady of Knock Basilica.

Teresa Dullaghan, Gransha, Buncrana and formerly Ballymagan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Teresa Dullaghan (Tessie, née O’Donnell), 9 Saint John's Park, Gransha, Buncrana and formerly of Druminderry, Ballymagan.

Beloved wife of Timothy and loving auntie to her nieces and nephews and loving sister to her brothers and sisters.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining ceremony.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Colm Doherty (Roe), Ludden, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Colm Doherty (Roe), The Moyle, Ludden, Buncrana.

Funeral on Saturday at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit, c/o McKinney Funeral Directors, Buncrana or any family member. House strictly private please.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Wake prayers can be viewed at 6pm on Friday and Funeral Mass on Saturday on the church webcam: www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Mary Doherty, Fahan

The death has occurred at her residence of Mary Doherty, Crislamore, Fahan.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mura’s Church, Fahan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

