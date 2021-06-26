Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, June 26

The following deaths have taken place:

Barbara McGowan, Downings

Sylvia McGonigle, Buncrana

Rosemarie Burke, Kent and Ballyshannon

Patsy Patton, Drumkeen

Michael Ronaghan, Letterkenny

Molly Doherty, Bridgend

Francie Patton, Drumkeen

Thomas Hogan, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Barbara McGowan, Rosapenna, Downings.

Her remains will repose at the church of St John The Baptist Carrigart, for service at 1pm on Sunday, June 27.

Cremation will take place later in the week at Roselawn crematorium, Belfast.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the house, funeral and cremation is private to family only with 50 people permitted.

Sylvia McGonigle, Buncrana



The death has occurred of Sylvia McGonigle, 10 The Courtyard Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her residence. Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church Cockhill for funeral Mass at 11am.

Followed by burial in Clonmany graveyard.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the house, funeral and burial are private with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Rosemarie Burke, Kent and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Rosemarie Burke, Beckenham, Kent and formerly Lisahully and Coolcholly, Ballyshannon.

She passed away at St Christopher’s Hospice, Sydenham on Thursday, June 17.

She will be deeply missed by her parents Ned and Marie (Monaghan) sister Margaret Messette (Croydon), brother Patrick (Dublin), sister in law Trish, brother in law Michael, nephews Rory, Malachi and Liam and all who knew and loved her.

A private service will be held at Croydon Crematorium on Friday, July 23at 10.45am. The service can be viewed at the following link: Website – https://watch.obitus.com Username – diso1629 Password – 173957

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St John the Baptist Church Belleek.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Christopher’s Hospice via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Margaret-Messette.

Patsy Patton, Drumkeen



The death has of Patsy Patton, Midcut, Drumkeen.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday, June 28 at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://parishofraphoe.com/groups

In compliance with current Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Michael Ronaghan, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at the home of Michael 'Mickey' Ronaghan, retired psychiatric nurse, 18 Rosemount, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral from there at 10.30am on Monday, June 28 and travelling up Rosemount and The Church Lane, to go to St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.

In compliance with government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only please.

Molly Doherty, Bridgend

The death has taken place at her home of Molly Doherty, 280 Skeoge Cottages, Bridgend.

Molly's Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, June 28 at 11am in St Aengus' Church, Burt followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are for family and close friends with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Family flowers only please.

Francie Patton, Midcut, Drumkeen

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Francie Patton, Midcut, Drumkeen.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday afternoon June 27 at 12.15pm for funeral Mass at 1pm in St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Terence McClintock funeral director or any family member.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Thomas Hogan, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Hogan, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey.

Much loved brother of Josephine and the late Phonsie and Kathleen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and very many friends.

Removal from McCool's Chapel of Rest on Saturday, June 26, at 6.45pm to arrive at St.Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneil to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, June 27, at 12noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The funeral Mass will be streamed live via the parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to Renal CNS Deptartment, Letterkenny University Hospital, or any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the House, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the family only please.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.