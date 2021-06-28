Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, June 28

The following deaths have taken place:

Bridget Martin, Ramelton

Paschal Mac Manus, Waterford and Letterkenny

Catherine Kennedy, Ballyshannon

Eileen Boyce, Newtowncunningham

Sylvia McGonigle, Buncrana

Rosemarie Burke, Kent and Ballyshannon

Patsy Patton, Drumkeen

Michael Ronaghan, Letterkenny

Molly Doherty, Bridgend

The death has occurred at Ramelton Community Hospital Bridgetof Bridget Martin, Bridgend, Ramelton. Formerly of Doaghcrabbin, Portsalon Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nephew, nieces relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Paschal Mac Manus Tramore, Waterford and formerly of Letterkenny.



Pre-deceased by his sister Frances and his brother Seamus. Will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Grainne, Cora, Aoidin, and Bronagh; his sons-in-law Eamonn, Ger, and John; his grandchildren Aine, Finn, Eoin, and Oisin; his sisters Aileen, Thomasina, and Moira; and his brothers Colm, Frank, and Patrick. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

House strictly private. Private Requiem Mass on Tuesday, June 29, at 2 pm at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Declan's cemetery. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed from 2pm on Tuesday at https://www.tramoreparish.ie/live-stream/

Family flowers only, please.

The sudden death has occurred at her residence of Catherine Kennedy, 38 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Eileen Boyce, Dooish, Newtowncunningham.

Lovingly missed by her sister, nieces, nephews and all her extended family and friends.

Removal this evening Sunday, June 27 at 6pm from Kelly’s funeral home, Oakfield Raphoe to her late residence Dooish Newtowncunningham.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted

Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday, June 29 at 11.20am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 12-noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com

Family flowers only please donation in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Sylvia McGonigle, 10 The Courtyard Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her residence. Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church Cockhill for funeral Mass at 11am.

Followed by burial in Clonmany graveyard.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the house, funeral and burial are private with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The death has occurred of Rosemarie Burke, Beckenham, Kent and formerly Lisahully and Coolcholly, Ballyshannon.

She passed away at St Christopher’s Hospice, Sydenham on Thursday, June 17.

She will be deeply missed by her parents Ned and Marie (Monaghan) sister Margaret Messette (Croydon), brother Patrick (Dublin), sister in law Trish, brother in law Michael, nephews Rory, Malachi and Liam and all who knew and loved her.

A private service will be held at Croydon Crematorium on Friday, July 23at 10.45am. The service can be viewed at the following link: Website – https://watch.obitus.com Username – diso1629 Password – 173957

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St John the Baptist Church Belleek.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Christopher’s Hospice via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Margaret-Messette.

The death has of Patsy Patton, Midcut, Drumkeen.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday, June 28 at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://parishofraphoe.com/groups

In compliance with current Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The death has taken place at the home of Michael 'Mickey' Ronaghan, retired psychiatric nurse, 18 Rosemount, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral from there at 10.30am on Monday, June 28 and travelling up Rosemount and The Church Lane, to go to St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.

In compliance with government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only please.

The death has taken place at her home of Molly Doherty, 280 Skeoge Cottages, Bridgend.

Molly's Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, June 28 at 11am in St Aengus' Church, Burt followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are for family and close friends with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Family flowers only please.

