Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, June 28

The following deaths have taken place:

Neill Boyle, Lettermacaward

Bridget Martin, Ramelton

Paschal Mac Manus, Waterford and Letterkenny

Catherine Kennedy, Ballyshannon

Eileen Boyce, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred at Dungloe District Hospital of Neill Boyle, Dooey North, Lettermacaward.

Removal from McGlynn’s funeral home on Tuesday, June 29 at 7.15pm going to St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward for 7.45pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 30 at 12noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Bridget Martin, Ramelton

The death has occurred at Ramelton Community Hospital of Bridget Martin, Bridgend, Ramelton. Formerly of Doaghcrabbin, Portsalon Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nephew, nieces relatives and friends.

Her remains will be received into St Columba's Church, Massmount, Fanad on Tuesday at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Due to current Government guidelines the church is limited to a maximum of 50 people.

Paschal Mac Manus, Waterford and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Paschal Mac Manus Tramore, Waterford and formerly of Letterkenny.



Pre-deceased by his sister Frances and his brother Seamus. Will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Grainne, Cora, Aoidin, and Bronagh; his sons-in-law Eamonn, Ger, and John; his grandchildren Aine, Finn, Eoin, and Oisin; his sisters Aileen, Thomasina, and Moira; and his brothers Colm, Frank, and Patrick. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

House strictly private. Private Requiem Mass on Tuesday, June 29, at 2 pm at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Declan's cemetery. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed from 2pm on Tuesday at https://www.tramoreparish.ie/live-stream/

Family flowers only, please.

Catherine Kennedy, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has occurred at her residence of Catherine Kennedy, 38 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday, June 29 from 2pm till 9pm for family, friends and neighbours only Please. Removal on Wednesday to St Joseph's Church, Ballyshannon for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with the HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Eileen Boyce, Newtowncunningham



The death has occurred of Eileen Boyce, Dooish, Newtowncunningham.

Lovingly missed by her sister, nieces, nephews and all her extended family and friends.

Removal on Sunday, June 27 at 6pm from Kelly’s funeral home, Oakfield Raphoe to her late residence Dooish Newtowncunningham.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted

Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday, June 29 at 11.20am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 12-noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com

Family flowers only please donation in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

