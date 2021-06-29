Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, June 29

The following deaths have taken place:

Patricia Green, Gortlough, Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place of Patricia Green, Gortlough, Rathmullan.

Dearly loved wife of James, deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm this evening, Tuesday, June 29.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, July 1 at 10am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Christine McConnell, Ballyboe, Milford

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Christine McConnell, Ballyboe, Milford.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral Service on Wednesday, June 30 at 2pm in Milford Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people.

Funeral Service can be viewed on Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Neill Boyle, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred at Dungloe District Hospital of Neill Boyle, Dooey North, Lettermacaward.

Removal from McGlynn’s funeral home on Tuesday, June 29 at 7.15pm going to St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward for 7.45pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 30 at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Bridget Martin, Ramelton

The death has occurred at Ramelton Community Hospital of Bridget Martin, Bridgend, Ramelton. Formerly of Doaghcrabbin, Portsalon Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nephew, nieces relatives and friends.

Her remains will be received into St Columba's Church, Massmount, Fanad on Tuesday at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Due to current Government guidelines the church is limited to a maximum of 50 people.

Paschal Mac Manus, Waterford and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Paschal Mac Manus Tramore, Waterford and formerly of Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by his sister Frances and his brother Seamus. Will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Grainne, Cora, Aoidin, and Bronagh; his sons-in-law Eamonn, Ger, and John; his grandchildren Aine, Finn, Eoin, and Oisin; his sisters Aileen, Thomasina, and Moira; and his brothers Colm, Frank, and Patrick. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

House strictly private. Private Requiem Mass on Tuesday, June 29, at 2pm at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Declan's cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be livestreamed from 2pm on Tuesday at https://www.tramoreparish.ie/live-stream/

Family flowers only, please.

Catherine Kennedy, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has occurred at her residence of Catherine Kennedy, 38 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon.

Catherine was a beloved and devoted mother to Greg, Hazel, Marcella and Katie, wife to Christopher. She will be sadly missed by her parents Micheal and Kathleen, sisters Nuala and Carmel, her brothers Patsy, Micheal and Kevin; loving Nana to her grandchildren Alex, Emmet and Isla.

She will be missed by her sons in law, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and all her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only. Donation in lieu, if desired, to Inbhear Na Mara Patient Comfort Fund.

Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday, June 29 from 2pm until 9pm for family, friends and neighbours only please. Removal on Wednesday to St Joseph's Church, Ballyshannon for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with the HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Eileen Boyce, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Eileen Boyce, Dooish, Newtowncunningham.

Lovingly missed by her sister, nieces, nephews and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday, June 29 at 11.20am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com

Family flowers only please donation in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

