Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, June 30

The death has taken place of Derek Anthony, 63 Flaxfields, Convoy. His remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday afternoon July 1 at 1.45pm, travelling the main Convoy Road to Raphoe, and on to Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham for Funeral Service at 3pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital and Pieta House c/o any family member.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only please.

The death has taken place in Birmingham of Dermot McBride, Leatmore, Fanad.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 1 at 10.30am in Birmingham can be viewed live on www.ourladyoflourdesbirmingham.co.uk.

The death took place on Monday in Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph ‘Dodo’ Winston, 3 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his daughter Elaine and brother Brendan. Deeply missed by sons Kevin and Darren and their mother Mary, grandchildren Rebecca, Oran, Daithí and Ruairí, daughter-in-law Teresa, sister Breda and brothers Tom and Brian, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The death took place on Monday at Letterkenny University Hospital of Derek Anthony, 63 Flaxfields, Convoy.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 1.45pm, travelling the main Convoy Road to Raphoe, and on to Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham for Funeral Service at 3pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital and Pieta House c/o any family member.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only please.

The death has occurred of Tom Finn, Clooney Mor, Portnoo and formerly Killalaghton, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

Predeceased by his parents Rita and Jack and sister Teasie. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Anne, loving daughter Sinéad, son-in-law to be John, brother Declan, sisters Mary, Monica, Enda, Kathleen, Angela, Delma and Patty, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Previous owner of Sandfield Pitch & Putt.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny at 6.30pm on Tuesday June 29, travelling via Ardara to his home.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Connell’s Church, Glenties with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family, neighbours and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

The peaceful death has taken place of Fiona O'Reilly Coll, Carraic Mhic Gairbheith, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly of Stillorgan, Co. Dublin.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, her mother Vivienne, her father Patrick, her son Sam, her daughter Jessica, her stepdaughter Caoimhe, stepson Tiarnán, brother Breffni, sisters Aveen and Isabel and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will arrive at her residence this evening, Tuesday, at approximately 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, Fiona's funeral will be limited to 50 people.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page on Thursday at 11am.

The death has occurred of Joan Clarke, 391 Ard Baithin, St Johnston formerly Glentown, St Johnston.

Lovingly missed by her sons and daughters Lavinia, Odette, Kelly, Michael, Conrad, Kelan, Gill, sons-in-laws Jake and Marty, brother Edmund and her beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all her extended family and friends.

Removal on Tuesday evening, June 29, at 7pm from Kelly’s Funeral home, Oakfield, Raphoe to her daughter Kelly Clarke's residence, 27 Railway Road, St Johnston.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted

Funeral from her residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe

The sudden death has taken place of Patricia Green, Gortlough, Rathmullan.

Dearly loved wife of James, deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm this evening, Tuesday, June 29.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, July 1 at 10am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Christine McConnell, Ballyboe, Milford.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral Service on Wednesday, June 30 at 2pm in Milford Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people.

Funeral Service can be viewed on Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred at Dungloe District Hospital of Neill Boyle, Dooey North, Lettermacaward.

Removal from McGlynn’s funeral home on Tuesday, June 29 at 7.15pm going to St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward for 7.45pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 30 at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The death has occurred at Ramelton Community Hospital of Bridget Martin, Bridgend, Ramelton. Formerly of Doaghcrabbin, Portsalon Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nephew, nieces relatives and friends.

Her remains will be received into St Columba's Church, Massmount, Fanad on Tuesday at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Due to current Government guidelines the church is limited to a maximum of 50 people.

The sudden death has occurred at her residence of Catherine Kennedy, 38 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon.

Catherine was a beloved and devoted mother to Greg, Hazel, Marcella and Katie, wife to Christopher. She will be sadly missed by her parents Micheal and Kathleen, sisters Nuala and Carmel, her brothers Patsy, Micheal and Kevin; loving Nana to her grandchildren Alex, Emmet and Isla.

She will be missed by her sons in law, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and all her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only. Donation in lieu, if desired, to Inbhear Na Mara Patient Comfort Fund.

Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday, June 29 from 2pm until 9pm for family, friends and neighbours only please. Removal on Wednesday to St Joseph's Church, Ballyshannon for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with the HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

