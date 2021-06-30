Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, June 30

The following deaths have taken place:

David Devenney, Manorcunningham

Derek Anthony, Convoy

Dermot McBride, Birmingham and Fanad

Joseph 'Dodo' Winston, Letterkenny

Tom Finn, Portnoo

Fiona O'Reilly Coll, Gaoth Dobhair

Joan Clarke, St Johnston

Patricia Green, Rathmullan

The death has occurred on June 5 of Michael McNelis, De Torrevieja, Spain and formerly of Cashel and Ballard, Glencolmcille. Loved by his children Aaron, Derek, Marina and Michael, grandchildren Lia, Abby, James, Hannah, Shane, Katie and Mark, son in law Killian and daughter in law Niamh. Sadly missed by his wife Collette, his sisters Rita and Theresa and his brother Roger. Remembered by his nieces, nephews and friends.

Michael's cremation and ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 8 in Spain. Removal to the family home in Cashel, Glencolmcille, Co Donegal to arrive at 6pm on Friday, July 2. Family home private. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, July 3 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Covid-19 guidelines will apply.

The death has taken place at his home of David Devenney, Grawkey, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday afternoon, 2nd July at 1.30pm going to Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham for Funeral Service at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to MS Ireland c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please.

The death has taken place of Derek Anthony, 63 Flaxfields, Convoy. His remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday afternoon July 1 at 1.45pm, travelling the main Convoy Road to Raphoe, and on to Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham for Funeral Service at 3pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital and Pieta House c/o any family member.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only please.

The death has taken place in Birmingham of Dermot McBride, Leatmore, Fanad.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 1 at 10.30am in Birmingham can be viewed live on www.ourladyoflourdesbirmingham.co.uk.

The death took place on Monday in Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph ‘Dodo’ Winston, 3 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his daughter Elaine and brother Brendan. Deeply missed by sons Kevin and Darren and their mother Mary, grandchildren Rebecca, Oran, Daithí and Ruairí, daughter-in-law Teresa, sister Breda and brothers Tom and Brian, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Tom Finn, Clooney Mor, Portnoo

The death has occurred of Tom Finn, Clooney Mor, Portnoo and formerly Killalaghton, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

Predeceased by his parents Rita and Jack and sister Teasie. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Anne, loving daughter Sinéad, son-in-law to be John, brother Declan, sisters Mary, Monica, Enda, Kathleen, Angela, Delma and Patty, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Previous owner of Sandfield Pitch & Putt.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny at 6.30pm on Tuesday June 29, travelling via Ardara to his home.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Connell’s Church, Glenties with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family, neighbours and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Fiona O'Reilly Coll, Carraic Mhic Gairbheith, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place of Fiona O'Reilly Coll, Carraic Mhic Gairbheith, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly of Stillorgan, Co. Dublin.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, her mother Vivienne, her father Patrick, her son Sam, her daughter Jessica, her stepdaughter Caoimhe, stepson Tiarnán, brother Breffni, sisters Aveen and Isabel and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will arrive at her residence this evening, Tuesday, at approximately 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, Fiona's funeral will be limited to 50 people.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page on Thursday at 11am.

Joan Clarke, 391 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Joan Clarke, 391 Ard Baithin, St Johnston formerly Glentown, St Johnston.

Lovingly missed by her sons and daughters Lavinia, Odette, Kelly, Michael, Conrad, Kelan, Gill, sons-in-laws Jake and Marty, brother Edmund and her beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all her extended family and friends.

Removal on Tuesday evening, June 29, at 7pm from Kelly’s Funeral home, Oakfield, Raphoe to her daughter Kelly Clarke's residence, 27 Railway Road, St Johnston.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted

Funeral from her residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe

Patricia Green, Gortlough, Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place of Patricia Green, Gortlough, Rathmullan.

Dearly loved wife of James, deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm this evening, Tuesday, June 29.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, July 1 at 10am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

