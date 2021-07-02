Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, July 2

The following deaths have taken place:

Liam McNulty, Townparks, Raphoe

James Edward Boyle, Mulnamina, Glenties

Jean Wilson, Magherahane, Raphoe

Mabel Porter, née Robinson, Drumenan Farm, St Johnston

Bidí John Uí Fhearraigh Uí Dhochartaigh, Cró na gCúige, Croithlí

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

David Devenney, Manorcunningham

Liam McNulty, Townparks, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Liam McNulty, Townparks, Raphoe.

Lovingly missed by his sons and daughters Stephen, Anne, Mark, Michael, Collette, Kevin, Angela, Patrick, sons-in-law, daughters-in-laws, his beloved grandchildren, his brothers and sisters Jerry (Letterkenny), Lawrence (Scotland), Vincent (Scotland), Seamus (Stranolar), Margaret (Derry), Maura (Derry), nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Liam was predeceased by his wife Christine and sister Eileen.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are restricted with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Liam's remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live at www.parishofraphoe.com.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the staff of St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

James Edward Boyle, Mulnamina, Glenties

The death has taken place of James Edward Boyle, Mulnamina, Glenties.

Predeceased by his wife Bridie. Sadly missed by his daughters Mary, Carmel and Bernadette, sons Gerard, James and Stephen, sister Margaret (USA) daughter-in-law Andria, partners Fran and Dave, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

His remains reposed on Thursday evening at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara.

Removal on Friday, going to St Connell’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Jean Wilson, Magherahane, Raphoe

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jean Wilson, Magherahane, Raphoe.

Reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, July 2 for Service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church at 2pm with interment afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Service can be viewed live on Craig's Media Facebook Page.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar, c/o any family member or Gibson’s Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Mabel Porter, née Robinson, Drumenan Farm, St Johnston

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mabel Porter, née Robinson, Drumenan Farm, St Johnston.

Lovingly missed by husband Jack, her sons and daughters William, Annemarie, Joy, Derek, John, Lucy and Russell, sons-in-law, daughters-in-laws, her beloved grandchildren and all her extended family and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mabel will be reposing at her late residence, Drumenan Farm from 11am on Friday.

Funeral from her late residence on Saturday at 10am going to Chapel of Ease of St Columba, Church of Ireland, Craigadooish for 10.30am Service with burial afterwards in Holy Trinity Church, Dunfanaghy in the family plot.

Bidí John Uí Fhearraigh Uí Dhochartaigh, Cró na gCúige, Croithlí

The peaceful death has taken place at her home, in her 105th year, of Bidí John Uí Fhearraigh Uí Dhochartaigh, Cró na gCúige, Croithlí.

Predeceased by her husband Hughie. Sadly missed by her daughters Máire, Bríd, Caitlín and Eibhlín, her grandchildren Marie, Eimear, Áine, Ríonach, Caitríona, Séamus and Joseph, her great-grandchildren Claire, Sarah, Fionn and Jamie, nieces, nephews and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence for family only.

Funeral Mass will take place Saturday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mín Uí Bhaoill followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, Bidí's funeral will be limited to 50 people.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page.

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

The death occurred on June 5 of Michael McNelis, De Torrevieja, Spain and formerly of Cashel and Ballard, Glencolmcille.

Loved by his children Aaron, Derek, Marina and Michael, grandchildren Lia, Abby, James, Hannah, Shane, Katie and Mark, son in law Killian and daughter in law Niamh. Sadly missed by his wife Collette, his sisters Rita and Theresa and his brother Roger. Remembered by his nieces, nephews and friends.

Michael's cremation and ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 8 in Spain. Removal to the family home in Cashel, Glencolmcille to arrive at 6pm on Friday, July 2. Family home private.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, July 3 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Covid-19 guidelines apply.

David Devenney, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at his home of David Devenney, Grawkey, Manorcunningham.

Predeceased by his wife Elsie. Deeply missed by his loving family Lindsay, Elizabeth and Trevor, grandchildren Glen, Lara, Melissa, David, Jessica and Sophie, sisters Betty Rutherford, Manorcunningham and Dorothy Ingram, Scotland, Katrina, Paddy, Sheila, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday afternoon, July 2 at 1.30pm going to Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham for Funeral Service at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to MS Ireland c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only, please.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.