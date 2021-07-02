Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, July 2

The following deaths have taken place:

Liam McNulty, Townparks, Raphoe

Mabel Porter, née Robinson, Drumenan Farm, St Johnston

Bidí John Uí Fhearraigh Uí Dhochartaigh, Cró na gCúige, Croithlí

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

Liam McNulty, Townparks, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Liam McNulty, Townparks, Raphoe.

Lovingly missed by his sons and daughters Stephen, Anne, Mark, Michael, Collette, Kevin, Angela, Patrick, sons-in-law, daughters-in-laws, his beloved grandchildren, his brothers and sisters Jerry (Letterkenny), Lawrence (Scotland), Vincent (Scotland), Seamus (Stranolar), Margaret (Derry), Maura (Derry), nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Liam was predeceased by his wife Christine and sister Eileen.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are restricted with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Liam's remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live at www.parishofraphoe.com.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the staff of St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Mabel Porter, née Robinson, Drumenan Farm, St Johnston

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mabel Porter, née Robinson, Drumenan Farm, St Johnston.

Lovingly missed by husband Jack, her sons and daughters William, Annemarie, Joy, Derek, John, Lucy and Russell, sons-in-law, daughters-in-laws, her beloved grandchildren and all her extended family and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mabel will be reposing at her late residence, Drumenan Farm from 11am on Friday.

Funeral from her late residence on Saturday at 10am going to Chapel of Ease of St Columba, Church of Ireland, Craigadooish for 10.30am Service with burial afterwards in Holy Trinity Church, Dunfanaghy in the family plot.

Bidí John Uí Fhearraigh Uí Dhochartaigh, Cró na gCúige, Croithlí

The peaceful death has taken place at her home, in her 105th year, of Bidí John Uí Fhearraigh Uí Dhochartaigh, Cró na gCúige, Croithlí.

Predeceased by her husband Hughie. Sadly missed by her daughters Máire, Bríd, Caitlín and Eibhlín, her grandchildren Marie, Eimear, Áine, Ríonach, Caitríona, Séamus and Joseph, her great-grandchildren Claire, Sarah, Fionn and Jamie, nieces, nephews and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence for family only.

Funeral Mass will take place Saturday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mín Uí Bhaoill followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, Bidí's funeral will be limited to 50 people.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page.

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

The death occurred on June 5 of Michael McNelis, De Torrevieja, Spain and formerly of Cashel and Ballard, Glencolmcille.

Loved by his children Aaron, Derek, Marina and Michael, grandchildren Lia, Abby, James, Hannah, Shane, Katie and Mark, son in law Killian and daughter in law Niamh. Sadly missed by his wife Collette, his sisters Rita and Theresa and his brother Roger. Remembered by his nieces, nephews and friends.

Michael's cremation and ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 8 in Spain. Removal to the family home in Cashel, Glencolmcille to arrive at 6pm on Friday, July 2. Family home private.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, July 3 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Covid-19 guidelines apply.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.