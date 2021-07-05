Deaths in Donegal- Monday morning, July 5, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Annie Ní Dhuibhir (Annie John Shéamuis Eoin), Ard Mór, Cois Cladaigh, Gaoth Dobhair

William Synott, Croghan, Malin

Eileen Bonner, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy/ Dungloe

Teresa Stewart, Cashelmore, Ards, Creeslough

Amy Woods, Cabra Brook, Churchill, F92 DD59

Donald Gill, Clonmany

Lorraine Tait, Carlow Town, Carlow / Annagry

Patrick (Paddy) McNulty, Finn View, Ballybofey

Michael Cooper, Donegal Road, Killybegs

Patrick (Paddy) Sweeney, Bray, Wicklow / Gaoth Dobhair

Annie Ní Dhuibhir (Annie John Shéamuis Eoin), Ard Mór, Cois Cladaigh, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Ní Dhuibhir (Annie John Shéamuis Eoin), Ard Mór, Cois Cladaigh, Gaoth Dobhair. Sadly missed by her brothers Séamus, Eddie and John, sisters Síle, Nóra and Caitlín, nephews, nieces and extended family.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday to Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg, travelling via Cois Cladaigh and Bunbeg to arrive at 4pm. Removal to St. Mary's Chapel Derrybeg at 6:45pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Annie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page on Tuesday at 11am.

Due to current government restrictions, wake and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends only.

William Synott, Croghan, Malin

The death has taken place at his home of William Synott, Croghan, Malin.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday at 10.30am to St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, funeral private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Eileen Bonner, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy / Dungloe

The death has taken place at the Lakehouse Nursing Home of Eileen Bonner formerly Main Street, Dungloe. Her remains will repose overnight in Holy Cross Church Dunfanaghy from 7pm Monday, July 5. Funeral Mass there on Tuesday morning at 11am. Private cremation to follow.

In accordance with guidelines, the funeral is private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-cross-church.

Teresa Stewart, Cashelmore, Ards, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital Teresa Stewart of Cashelmore, Ards, Creeslough. Her remains are reposing at her late residence from 5.30pm this evening. Funeral Mass in St. Michael's Church Creeslough on Tuesday, July 6 at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines wake, funeral and burial private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted. Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer's Association c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Amy Woods, Cabra Brook, Churchill

The sudden death has occurred in Belfast of Amy Woods, Churchill. Granddaughter to Michael and Noreen Woods, Ballina Estate, Falcarragh. Survived by her mother Michelle, partner John, sister Anna, brothers Shaun, Michael, Barry, Mark, Darren, grandparents, uncles, aunts and a large circle of family and friends.

Private Removal from Letterkenny Funeral Home at 6pm to her home in Cabra Brook, Churchill. Funeral from there on Tuesday, July 6 at approximately 10.30am for 12 noon requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on https//www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/gortahork-parish-church.

Due to the government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the wake and funeral will be private to family members only.

Suaimhneas Síoraí dá hanam uasal.

Donald Gill, Clonmany

The sudden death has occurred of Donald Gill, Clonmany and late of Manchester, UK. Donald, husband of Mary Ruddy, originally of Muingaroon, Barnatra, father of Anne Marie, Margaret and Marian (Manchester) and Vincent (California), he will be sadly missed by his brothers in law J.P. and Ken (Manchester), Val (Muingaroon) and sister in law Doris (Faulagh), grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May Donald’s Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Funeral mass will take place in St Anthony of Padua RC Parish in St Hugh of Lincoln Church, Stretford on Tuesday, July 6 at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Stretford cemetery.

Lorraine Tait, Carlow and formerly of Scotland and Annagry

The death has taken place of Lorraine Tait. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on July 2 in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved Partner of Gary, much loved mother of Katie and Hugh, adored grandmother of Jessica, cherished daughter of Sadie and Kenny and loved sister of Patsy.

She will be sadly missed by her loving partner, son, daughter, parents, grandchild, son-in-law Rory, daughter-in-law Michelle, sister, brother-in-law, uncle Barney, aunty Ann, nephew Christopher, niece Louise, cousins, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Lorraine’s Funeral Mass will take place in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Tuesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Lorraine’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Patrick (Paddy) McNulty, Finn View, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred, at his late residence, of Paddy McNulty, Finn View, Ballybofey. Much loved son of the late Charles and Mary, dearly loved brother of Margaret, Harry, Doreen, Colm, Ann and the late Denis. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, uncle Brendan,nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul.

Funeral will leave McCool’s Chapel of Rest on Monday, July 5, at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

Michael Cooper, Florida and Killybegs

The death has occurred in Clearwater, Florida and formerly Donegal Road, Killybegs of Michael Cooper. Predeceased by his sister Josephine, New York, and sadly missed by his sisters Phyllis Gallagher, Killybegs and Marie Brogan, Donegal Town, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends in Florida, New York and at home in Ireland

May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, at 11am. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv. Due to current restrictions, church and graveyard are limited to 50 people. Burial of ashes afterwards in the local cemetery.

Patrick Sweeney, Wicklow and formerly of Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Sweeney, Bray, County Wicklow and late of Gaoth Dobhair, Crolly. He passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. He will be very sadly missed by his devoted wife June, children Tara, Tanya, Patrick, Alan and Noel, son-in-law Stuart, grandchildren Kayleigh, Jordan, Naoise, Aoibheann, Patrick, Sienne, Nevaeh and Harley, sisters Sheila, Brid and Mary, extended family and friends.

Walking from his home on Tuesday, July 6, at 10.40am to St. Fergal's Church, Ballywaltrim, Bray arriving for 11am Funeral Mass (limited to 50 people) followed by Interment in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.