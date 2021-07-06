Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, July 7

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has taken place at her home of Mary McGilligan, Nee Bonner, 164 Sawell Place, Dungiven and formerly of Dungloe.

Funeral leaving her late residence at 10.20am on Thursday, July 8 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Dementia NI C/O Patrick McGrellis & Sons Funeral Directors, Feeney.

Mary Graham, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Mary Graham, Driminardagh, Donegal Town.

Funeral service in Laghey Parish Church at 2pm Thursday, July 8 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private to family and friends. In accordance with Government guidelines, the funeral is restricted to 50 people.

Doris Gamble, Ballyboe, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Doris Gamble, Ballyboe, Kilmacrennan.

Survived by her loving sisters Lizzie Peoples (Milford) and Colina Delap (England), her brother-in-law Sammie Delap and sister-in-law Anna Gamble and her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Robert Gamble (Ballyboe, Kilmacrennan), sisters Fanny Hay (Milford), Maisie Russell (Letterkenny) and Martha Murray (Ramelton).

Her remains are reposing at her nephew Ivan Gamble’s residence at Ballyboe, Kilmacrennan.



Funeral Service on Wednesday at 2pm in Leiter Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Patient’s Comfort Fund, Milford c/o Mc Elwee Funeral Directors, Milford or any family member.



In accordance with current HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Paddy McLaughlin, Foyle Springs, Derry and formerly of Buncrana

The death has taken place of Paddy McLaughlin, 1 Brentwood Park, Foyle Springs, Derry, late of Owen Mór Care Home, formerly Buncrana.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, July 7 at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Dementia N.I. 54 Elmwood Avenue, Belfast, BT9 6AZ.

