Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, July 10

The following deaths have taken place:

John Carr, Fanad

Mary Callaghan, Carndonagh

Dick Hanlon, Dungloe

Madge Gleeson, Gweedore

Joe Grant, Buncrana

Josie Temple, Killygordon

Maire O'Donnell, Mountcharles

Patsy Bonner, Dungloe

Bridgeen Deale, née Sharkey, Dublin and Meenbanad

Cissie McBride, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospiceof John Carr, Aras Cois Locha, Trialocha and Oldtown, Fanad.

Predeceased by his mother Susan, aunt Bella and sister Mary Kelly (Derry). Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law James Kelly (Derry), nieces Stephanie, Yvette and Alicia. Much loved great-uncle of Lee, Lauren, Niall, Jamie and Corey. Sadly missed by all his extended family, neighbours and his many many friends.

John's remains will repose at his late residence at Aras Cois Locha, Trialocha from 6pm Friday, July 9. Removal from there on Saturday, July 10 at 6pm going to St Mary's Church, Fanavolty to repose overnight. Requiem Mass will be held on Sunday, July 11 at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family and close friends with a limit of 50 people permitted. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice care of McAteer Funeral Directors or by visiting www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html.

Mary Callaghan, Carndonagh



The death has taken place at Beech Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, Buncrana of Mary Callaghan, Glenagannon and Pound Street, Carndonagh.

Her remains will arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh Friday, July 9 at 6.45pm for Mass at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 10 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Dick Hanlon, Dungloe



The death has occurred of Dick Hanlon, Tubberkeen, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from Friday, July 9 at 6pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House strictly private to family and close friends only please.

Madge Gleeson, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place of Madge Gleeson, Bun na Leaca, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by her daughter Tara. Sadly missed by her husband John, her sons; Stephen and Patrick, her daughters; Emily, Teresa, Eileen, Maryann and Yulanda, her grandchildren, her five sisters, two brothers and all her extended family and friends.

Private removal from Letterkenny Funeral Home, Friday, July 9 at 3pm arriving at her residence at approximately 4.30pm. Funeral Mass will take place Sunday, July 11, at 11am in St Colmcille's Church, Cnoc Fola followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, Madge's funeral will be limited to 50 people.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page Sunday, July 11, at 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice C/O Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

Joe Grant, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Joe Grant, Maginn Avenue, Buncrana.



The death has occurred at Buncrana Community Hospital of Joe Grant, Maginn Avenue, Buncrana. Much-loved brother of Mary and the late Margaret and Annie. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by his sister, nieces, great nieces, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass Saturday morning, July 10, at 11am in St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana, followed by interment in St Mary's Cemetery, Cockhill.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family and close friends with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Joe's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/buncrana.

Josie Temple, Killygordon

The death has occurred at her home of Josie Temple, nee Kelly, Cavan Lower, Killygordon.

Beloved wife of Sean and much-loved mother of Pauric, Barry and Olivia, cherished sister of Tony, Noel and the late Mary

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, July 10 at 10.30 am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’ Church, Crossroads,

Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please.

Maire O'Donnell, Mountcharles

The peaceful death has occurred of Maire O’Donnell, née McMullin, Mountcharles

Predeceased by her husband Louis, sadly missed by her son Brian and daughter-in-law Jacinta, extended family, relatives and friends.



Remains will be reposing privately to family and friends at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Friday from 5pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles to arrive at 8pm to repose overnight.



Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the funeral is private to family only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Sacred Heart / Holy Redeemer Chapel Facebook page.

Patsy Bonner, Meendrain, Dungloe

The death has occurred in London of Patsy Bonner, formerly of Meendrain, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Bridgeen Deale, Dublin and formerly Meenbanad

The death has occurred of Bridgeen Deale (née Sharkey), Blackrock, Dublin and formerly Meenbanad.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Gascoigne House Nursing Home.

Sadly missed by her loving children, Kenneth, Rachel and Hilary, brother John, daughter-in-law Aoife, sons-in-law Martin and Kristofor, grandchildren, Edgar, Nicholas, Martin, Kate, Samuel, Matthew and Alexander, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the funeral may be attended by 50 family members only.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 12 at 11am in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock.

For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, you may view the Funeral Mass on this link: https://www.churchservices.tv/foxrock.



Cissie McBride, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Cissie McBride (née McGinty) Carnamuggagh Upper, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Survived by her younger sister, Nuala Shiels, Letterkenny and brother-in-law, Charlie Shiels, nieces and nephews in Ireland and Scotland and the entire McBride family. Predeceased by her husband John McBride, formerly of Carrigart.

The remains will arrive at St Eunan's Cathedral on Friday at 6pm for entrance prayers. Remains will repose in St Eunan's Cathedral overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday with burial afterwards to the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors.

Funeral and Mass strictly private to 50 mourners only.

