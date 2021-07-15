Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, July 15

The following deaths have taken place:

Michael F Doherty, Carndonagh

Willie Browne, Raphoe

Brigid McGinley, Fanad

Charlie Mc Fadden, Falcarragh

Daniel Mulholland, Westmeath and Ballybofey

Mary Duffy, Bundoran





Michael F Doherty, Carndonagh



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael F.Doherty (Glackin) Magherard, Church Road, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday, July 15 at 3pm going to his late residence at Magherard, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday morning, July 17 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed on churchmedia.tv/camera/parishofcarndonagh.

Brigid McGinley, Fanad



The death has occurred of Brigid McGinley, (nee Coll), Ballymichael, Fanad.

Remains will be reposing at the family home from 6pm on Thursday, July 15.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.30am going to St Mary's Church, Fanavolty for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on St Mary's Church Fanavolty Facebook page.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Fanad Day Centre care of any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.

Willie Browne, Raphoe



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University hospital of Willie Browne, Aughnakeeragh, Raphoe.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 7pm on Thursday, July 15.

Funeral from Aughnakeeragh on Saturday morning, July 17 at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am Requiem Nass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Charlie McFadden, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Charlie McFadden, Moyra, Falcarragh. Survived by his nephews and a circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home. Funeral from there on Friday, July 16 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary tonight at 9pm live from St Finian's Church.

Rosary and funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church.

Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the funeral will be private to family members only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Daniel Mulholland, Westmeath and Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Mulholland, Thomastown, Killucan, Co Westmeath and formerly of Ard McCarron, Ballybofey, July 12, 2021, unexpectedly at his residence.

Pre-deceased by his brother Raymond, sadly missed by his sons Daniel and Mark, his daughter Alison, brother Joe (Dublin), sisters Celine (Cheltenham) and Liz (London), son in law Alex, daughter in law Elizabeth, brothers in law Bernard and Chris, sister in law Annie, grandchildren Conor, John, Masen, Myah and Jordan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Daniel’s funeral Mass will take place this Tuesday, July 20 at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment of ashes in Drumboe cemetery.

The funeral mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Mary Duffy, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Mary Duffy, London, England and formerly of 2 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran.

Beloved sister of Teresa (London). Deeply regretted by her sister, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, July 17, at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran at 10am, followed by burial of Ashes in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to current restrictions a maximum of 50 people allowed in Church.

Mass can be viewed online at www.magheneparish.ie

