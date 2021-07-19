Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, July 19, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Martin Burke, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh and formerly of Galway City

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Martin Burke, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh and formerly of Galway City.

His remains will repose at his late residence today, Monday 19th July in Mullaghderg from 4pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, 21st July at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Kincasslagh with interment in Belcruit cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Dungloe Hospital Patient's Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Mc Glynn Funeral Director.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Annie Campbell, Cloughwally, Leitirmacaward and formerly of the County Lane, Dungloe

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Annie Campbell, Cloughwally, Leitirmacaward and formerly of the County Lane, Dungloe.

His remains will repose at her home in Cloughwally from 7pm this evening, Monday, July 19.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 21 at 11am in St. Crona's Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery traveling via the Diamond road.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Mc Glynn, Funeral Director.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Gerard Hannigan, Celbridge, Celbridge, Co Kildare / The Glebe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Gerard Hannigan, Celbridge, County Kildare and formerly The Glebe, Stranorlar. Beloved son of Rosaleen and the late Paddy, much loved father of Paul, Graham and Yasmin, cherished brother of Brenda and Louis.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother, sons, daughter, grandchildren, aunt Claire, uncle Paddy his wife Pauline, and his many colleagues at ESB International.

Remains reposing at The Glebe, Stranorlar. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday July 20 at 1.40pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government restrictions, the house and funeral is strictly private to the immediate family only.

Noel Cunnigham, 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Noel Cunnigham, 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements later.

Aidan Monaghan, St Patrick’s Tce., Pettigo

The death has occurred of Aidan Monaghan, St Patrick’s Tce., Pettigo.

Remains will be leaving his residence at 10.30am on Tuesday, July 20 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/pettigo

In accordance with the HSE and the Government guidelines the funeral is private to a maximum of 50 people.

Sandy McDermott, Cullinean, Redcastle

The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of Sandy McDermott, Cullinean, Redcastle.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Kathleen Breen (née Boyle), Aille, Barna, Galway / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Kathleen Breen (née Boyle), Aille, Barna, Galway / Letterkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved-mother of Anne, Denis, David, Mark and the late Declan. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her daughter and sons, Brother John (USA), Sister Margo ( USA), and Rosaleen (Salthill), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren Michelle, Lee, Declan, Laura, Hazel, Danny and Aylin, great grandchildren Olivia, Liliana and Liam, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday, July 19 at The Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

This Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchtv.ie/barna/

In an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 all funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with current Government guidelines for funerals and public gatherings.

Frank Gallagher, High Park, Goland, Ballybofey

The peaceful death took place on Saturday, July 17 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Frank Gallagher, High Park, Goland, Ballybofey.

Predeceased by his wife Mary and infant son, Francis. Deeply missed by his nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday, July 19, at 10.30am going to St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on: https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please.

Marcus Patton of Crouch End, London and formerly Creevy, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Marcus Patton, Crouch End, London and formerly Creevy, Ballyshannon. Peacefully on June 26.

He was predeceased by his brothers Willie, Pat, Michael, Vincent, Benny and Charlie. He is deeply mourned by his son Kevin and daughter Marie, son-in-law Adam and grandchildren Lilly and Finn and siblings Oliver, Dan and Larry. Marcus will be very much missed by family and friends alike.

His funeral cortege will travel via the Cloughbolie and Creevy, Ballyshannon at 10.15am on Wednesday, July 21, proceeding to at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o’clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live at: https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.



Michael White, Halesowen, West Midlands, England and formerly of Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Michael White, Halesowen, West Midlands, England and formerly of Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon.

Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham on July 6.

Beloved husband of Eileen, and loving father to Aidan and John-Paul. Predeceased by his brothers Patrick and Josie, and sisters Mary and Eileen.

Michael will be sadly missed by his wife and sons, daughter-in-law Eileen, John-Paul’s partner Carla, grandson Thomas, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Gilmartins Funeral Home, Kinlough on Saturday, July 24 at 8.30am with removal at 9.30am. The funeral cortege will travel via the Moy Road and Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon proceeding to at St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 10 o’clock with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Cancer Society via their website, click here: https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.

Anne Gallagher, Rathmore, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Anne Gallagher, Rathmore, Ballyshannon,

Peacefully at her home in the care of her loving family. Sadly missed by her daughters Niamh and Roisin and their father, Thomas and all the Gallagher family, Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by her mother Maureen. Loving daughter of Michael Gallagher, and missed dearly by her sisters Clare, Sarah, Marie and Kate. Beloved niece, auntie, sister in law and devoted friend to many.

Reposing at her late residence. House private to family, friends and neighbours only. Remains going to St Joseph's church, Ballyshannon on Monday, July 19 for 11am funeral Mass with cremation afterwards at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

In accordance with the HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and cremation are private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Colm Hamilton, Sheskin, Raphoe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Colm Hamilton, Sheskin, Raphoe.

Lovingly missed by his wife Kathleen, daughters Michelle, Fiona, Maureen, Catherine, sons-in-law, his grandchildren Nadine, Ciaran, Caolan, Aaliyah, Pauric, Zach, Patrick, Ryan Luke, great-granddaughter Amelia, his brothers and sister Vincent, Eunan and Maureen, nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends.

He will be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from his late residence on Monday, July 19 at 10.40am going to St Eunan’s Church Raphoe for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial after wards in the adjoining cemetery which can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Mary’s Wheels and Irish Kidney Association care of any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Daniel Mulholland, Thomastown, Killucan, Co Westmeath and formerly Ard McCarron, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Mulholland, Thomastown, Killucan, County Westmeath and formerly of Ard McCarron, Ballybofey, July 12 unexpectedly at his residence.

Pre-deceased by his brother Raymond, sadly missed by his sons Daniel and Mark, his daughter Alison, brother Joe (Dublin), sisters Celine (Cheltenham) and Liz (London), son-in-law Alex, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, brothers-in-law Bernard and Chris, sister-in-law Annie, grandchildren Conor, John, Masen, Myah and Jordan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Daniel’s funeral Mass will take place next Tuesday, July 20 at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment of ashes in Drumboe cemetery.

The funeral mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar



