Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, July 19, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Grace Franklin, née McNamee, Wexford, Enniscorthy, Wexford, Cloghan and Glenfin

The death has occurred of Grace Franklin, née McNamee, Tomsallagh, Ferns, Wexford, Enniscorthy, Wexford and Cloghan.

Beloved wife of Jimmy and loving mother of Karen and Laura. Sadly missed by her loving husband and daughters, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private family Funeral Mass will be held for Grace on Thursday. House private.

Charles Stewart, Flat Roof, Faugher, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Charles Stewart, Flat Roof, Faugher, Dunfanaghy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Service in St John’s Church, Ballymore on Wednesday, July 21 at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to COPD Association C/O Any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Nellie Carson, Drean, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Lifford hospital of Nellie Carson, Drean, Manorcunningham.

Her remains will repose at her son Gordon Carsons home at Glenmaquinn, Letterkenny from 8pm this evening, Monday, July 19.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, July 21 at 1.30pm for 2 o'clock funeral service at Raymochy Parish Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Lifford Hospital patients comfort fund care of Terence McClintock, funeral director.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Martin Burke, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh and formerly of Galway City

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Martin Burke, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh and formerly of Galway City.

His remains will repose at his late residence today, Monday July 19 in Mullaghderg from 4pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday July 21 at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Kincasslagh with interment in Belcruit cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Dungloe Hospital Patient's Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Mc Glynn Funeral Director.

In accordance with current guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Annie Campbell, Cloughwally, Leitirmacaward and formerly of the County Lane, Dungloe

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Annie Campbell, Cloughwally, Leitirmacaward and formerly of the County Lane, Dungloe.

His remains will repose at her home in Cloughwally from 7pm this evening, Monday, July 19.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 21 at 11am in St. Crona's Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery traveling via the Diamond road.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Mc Glynn, Funeral Director.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Gerard Hannigan, Celbridge, Celbridge, Co Kildare / The Glebe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Gerard Hannigan, Celbridge, County Kildare and formerly The Glebe, Stranorlar. Beloved son of Rosaleen and the late Paddy, much loved father of Paul, Graham and Yasmin, cherished brother of Brenda and Louis.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother, sons, daughter, grandchildren, aunt Claire, uncle Paddy his wife Pauline, and his many colleagues at ESB International.

Remains reposing at The Glebe, Stranorlar. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday July 20 at 1.40pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government restrictions, the house and funeral is strictly private to the immediate family only.

Noel Cunnigham, 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Noel Cunnigham, 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his late residence Tuesday from 4pm. House Private to family, friends and neighbours only. Removal on Thursday to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

In accordance with current guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Aidan Monaghan, St Patrick’s Tce., Pettigo

The death has occurred of Aidan Monaghan, St Patrick’s Tce., Pettigo.

Remains will be leaving his residence at 10.30am on Tuesday, July 20 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/pettigo

In accordance with the HSE and the Government guidelines the funeral is private to a maximum of 50 people.

Sandy McDermott, Cullinean, Redcastle

The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of Sandy McDermott, Cullinean, Redcastle.

Funeral from his home tomorrow Tuesday, July 20 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Drung with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

House private please on the morning of the funeral.

In accordance with current guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Marcus Patton of Crouch End, London and formerly Creevy, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Marcus Patton, Crouch End, London and formerly Creevy, Ballyshannon. Peacefully on June 26.

He was predeceased by his brothers Willie, Pat, Michael, Vincent, Benny and Charlie. He is deeply mourned by his son Kevin and daughter Marie, son-in-law Adam and grandchildren Lilly and Finn and siblings Oliver, Dan and Larry. Marcus will be very much missed by family and friends alike.

His funeral cortége will travel via the Cloughbolie and Creevy, Ballyshannon at 10.15am on Wednesday, July 21, proceeding to at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o’clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live at: https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.



Michael White, Halesowen, West Midlands, England and formerly of Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Michael White, Halesowen, West Midlands, England and formerly of Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon.

Beloved husband of Eileen, and loving father to Aidan and John-Paul. Predeceased by his brothers Patrick and Josie, and sisters Mary and Eileen.

Michael will be sadly missed by his wife and sons, daughter-in-law Eileen, John-Paul’s partner Carla, grandson Thomas, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Gilmartins Funeral Home, Kinlough on Saturday, July 24 at 8.30am with removal at 9.30am. The funeral cortege will travel via the Moy Road and Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon proceeding to at St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 10 o’clock with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Cancer Society via their website, click here: https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.

Daniel Mulholland, Thomastown, Killucan, Co Westmeath and formerly Ard McCarron, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Mulholland, Thomastown, Killucan, County Westmeath and formerly of Ard McCarron, Ballybofey, July 12 unexpectedly at his residence.

Pre-deceased by his brother Raymond, sadly missed by his sons Daniel and Mark, his daughter Alison, brother Joe (Dublin), sisters Celine (Cheltenham) and Liz (London), son-in-law Alex, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, brothers-in-law Bernard and Chris, sister-in-law Annie, grandchildren Conor, John, Masen, Myah and Jordan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Daniel’s funeral Mass will take place next Tuesday, July 20 at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment of ashes in Drumboe cemetery.

The funeral mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar



