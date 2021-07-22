Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, July 22

The following deaths have taken place:

- Roy Graham, Donegal Town

- Brid Diver, Derrybeg and Rannafast

-Sylvia O’Brien, Dungloe

- Anthony Henry Glackin, London and Dungloe

- Nora McGee-McCafferty, Donegal Town and Ballintra

- William (Willie) Boyce, Letterkenny

- Michael White, West Midlands, England and Ballyshannon

Roy Graham, Donegal Town



The death has occurred of Roy Graham, Drumlask, Donegal Town, peacefully, at Donegal Town Community Hospital.

Removal from his late residence on Friday, July 23 at 1.30pm for funeral service in Laghey Parish Church at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Service may be viewed on facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund care of George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member. House and funeral service strictly private to family please. In accordance to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is restricted to 50 people.

Brid Diver, Derrybeg and Rannafast



The death has occurred of Brid Diver (Nee Green), Carrickataskin, Derrybeg and formerly of Rannafast.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg on Friday, July 23 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed lived on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Sylvia O’Brien, Dungloe





The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Sylvia O’Brien, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

Remains reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 11am on Friday morning, July 23 with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Dungloe District Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Anthony Henry Glackin, Dungloe



The death has occurred on July 8, 2021 of Anthony (Tony) Glackin, London and formerly of Saltpans, Dungloe, surrounded by his loving family at Royal Free Hospital, London. Sadly missed by his loving wife Freda, daughters Tracey and Roseanne, sons Anthony and Damien, daughters-in-law Georgina and Kate, sons-in-law Brendan and Mirek, grandchildren Frankie, Rosa, Finn, Henry, Anna, Sophia, Emilia, Albie and Teddy, brothers Paddy and Neilly, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends in London and Ireland.

Anthony’s funeral Mass will be in St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, St John's Villas, London N19 3EE on Thursday, July 29, at 12noon followed by burial in Islington and St Pancras Cemetery, East Finchley.

The Mass will be live-streamed, details and link are to be confirmed.

Nora McGee-McCafferty, Donegal Town and Ballintra

The death has occurred of Nora McGee-McCafferty, nee Ward, Claredin Drive, Donegal Town and formerly of Carnhugh, Ballintra. At Donegal Community Hospital in her 97th year.

Reposing at her residence at Claredin Drive until removal on Friday at 10.15am, going to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted to attend funeral mass. Anyone wishing to offer their condolences to the family can do so along the route to the church or at the church car park, bearing in mind social distancing.

Nora’s funeral mass can also be viewed on churchservices.tv/ballintra.

All enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral director on 087 973 4000

William (Willie) Boyce, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Boyce, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noreen, sons Eamon and Kevin, daughters Trish and Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Barney and Patsy, sister Ann, extended family and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family with a maximum of 50 people. Remains will repose at his home. Requiem Mass on Friday, July 23, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary on Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary's Church, Ramelton on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pulmonary Rehab, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.



Michael White, West Midlands, England and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Michael White, Halesowen, West Midlands, England and formerly of Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon.

Beloved husband of Eileen, and loving father to Aidan and John-Paul. Predeceased by his brothers Patrick and Josie, and sisters Mary and Eileen.

Michael will be sadly missed by his wife and sons, daughter-in-law Eileen, John-Paul’s partner Carla, grandson Thomas, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Gilmartins Funeral Home, Kinlough on Saturday, July 24 at 8.30am with removal at 9.30am. The funeral cortege will travel via the Moy Road and Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon proceeding to at St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Cancer Society via their website, click here: https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.



If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.