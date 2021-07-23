Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, July 23, 2021

- Roy Graham, Donegal Town

The death has occurred peacefully, at Donegal Town Community Hospital of Roy Graham, Drumlask, Donegal Town.

Removal from his late residence Friday at 1.30pm for Funeral Service in Laghey Parish Church at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Service may be viewed on facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes

House and funeral service strictly private to family please. In accordance to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is restricted to 50 people.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to The Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund care of George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member.

The death has occurred unexpectedly but peacefully in the presence of his family in the ICU, Letterkenny Hospital of Bernard (Berny) Kennedy, Ballybofey, Donegal / Glenties, Donegal / Harold's Cross, Dublin



Son of the late Barney and Mary Bridget. Cherished father of Moira and Éamonn, adored and adoring grandfather of Eoghan, Aoibhín, Síofra and Sé. Much loved brother of Séamus (predeceased) Patrick, Mary A and Anthony. Deeply regretted and missed by Nuala, son-in-law Niall, Diane, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé do raibh a anam dílis.

His remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, on Friday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.20pm (travelling via Maas) to St Connell's Church, Glenties to arrive at 8pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the funeral and burial are private to family with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The peaceful death has occurred of Catherine (known as Philomena) Tracey, Keelogs, Inver.



Sadly missed by her brother Alphonsus, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces Emer and Lorraine, extended family, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace

Remains will repose at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Friday from 5pm until 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St Naul's Church, Ardaghey at 11am, with burial afterwards in Frosses Churchyard.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the funeral is private to family only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of William (Willie) Boyce, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noreen, sons Eamon and Kevin, daughters Trish and Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Barney and Patsy, sister Ann, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at his home. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary's Church, Ramelton

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family with a maximum of 50 people.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pulmonary Rehab, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

The death has occurred in her 98th year of Nora McGee (McCafferty) (née Ward), Ballintra / Donegal Town

Beloved mother of Elizabeth ( Barrett), Bernie (Robinson), Peter, Mena (O'Donnell), Luke, Charles, Martin (deceased) and Brendan. Wife of the late Luke McGee, Carnhugh and Bernard McCafferty. Beloved mother-in-law to Eugene, John, Eilish, Tom, Angela, Bríd, Teresa and Ann Marie. Beloved sister of Mena McGee, Ballintra. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of 27 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Removal from her late residence at Claredin Drive, Donegal Town on Friday at 10.15am, going to St Brigid's Church, Ballintra for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted to attend funeral mass.

Mass will be streamed live on churchservices.tv/ballintra