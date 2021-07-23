Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, July 23, 2021

Death notices for Donegal on Friday evening

Eilish Mc Loone, Skerries, Dublin and Carndonagh

Berny Kennedy, Ballybofey / Glenties / Dublin

Catherine (Philomena) Tracey, Inver

Eilish Mc Loone, Skerries, Dublin and Malin Road, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Eilish McLoone of Malin Road, Carndonagh and formerly of Skerries, Dublin.

Deeply Regretted by her husband Gerry, sons Patrick and Joseph, daughter Una, sister Patricia, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh, at 11am on Sunday with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Donations in Lieu of flowers to Beaumount Hospital ICU.

Berny Kennedy, Ballybofey / Glenties / Dublin

The death has occurred unexpectedly but peacefully in the presence of his family in the ICU, Letterkenny Hospital of Bernard (Berny) Kennedy, Ballybofey, Donegal / Glenties, Donegal / Harold's Cross, Dublin

Son of the late Barney and Mary Bridget. Cherished father of Moira and Éamonn, adored and adoring grandfather of Eoghan, Aoibhín, Síofra and Sé. Much loved brother of Séamus (predeceased) Patrick, Mary A and Anthony. Deeply regretted and missed by Nuala, son-in-law Niall, Diane, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé do raibh a anam dílis.

His remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, on Friday evening with removal at 7.20pm (travelling via Maas) to St Connell's Church, Glenties to arrive at 8pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the funeral and burial are private to family with a maximum of 50 people permitted. 

Catherine (known as Philomena) Tracey, Keelogs, Inver

The peaceful death has occurred of Catherine (known as Philomena) Tracey, Keelogs, Inver.

Sadly missed by her brother Alphonsus, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces Emer and Lorraine, extended family, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace

Remains will repose at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Friday from 5pm until 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St Naul's Church, Ardaghey at 11am, with burial afterwards in Frosses Churchyard.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the funeral is private to family only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

