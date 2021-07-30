Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, July 30

The following deaths have taken place:

Sandra Sweeney, Ramelton



The sudden death has occurred of Sandra Sweeney, The Mall, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral mass on Saturday, July 31 at 11 am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people.

Rosary on Thursday and Friday at 9pm.

Funeral mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Catherine Gallagher, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Catherine Gallagher, 3 Tara Court, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Friday July 30, going to the Gospel Hall, Church Lane, Letterkenny to repose overnight.

House private please at the request of the deceased.

Funeral service on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial in the family plot in the Church of Ireland graveyard, Rosnakill, Kerrykeel.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only Please.

All enquiries to Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

Pat Byrne, Aghyaran, Tyrone and Killygordon

The death has occurred peacefully at his home of Pat Byrne, 28, Laghtmorris Road, Aghyaran, Tyrone / Killygordon

Beloved husband of the late Mary-Rosleen, much loved father of Gerard, Marie, Irene, Rosanna, Peadar and Paula.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Aghyaran with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Mass can be viewed via http://www.parishofaghyaran.com/webcam.htm

Thomas Rossa Cullen, Corlea, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has occurred of Thomas Rossa Cullen, Corlea, Ballyshannon, Donegal and Fermanagh.

Much loved brother of Niall (Siobhan) Conleth, adored uncle to Jarlath, and Grainne, predeceased by his parents Tom and Elizabeth. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken brothers, sister-in-law, nephew, niece, uncles, aunts, Wesley, and colleagues at MPA Spares, and the entire Cullen and Cleary families.

The funeral cortege will leave his Aunt Mary's home, Corlea on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to St Patrick's Church, Belleek for 11am Requiem Mass proceeding to Lakelands Crematorium for private cremation at 3pm, which can be viewed on Lakelands live streaming Lakelands funerals 2021.

Family home, funeral mass, and cremation private to family and close relatives.

Those wishing to pay their respects can do so while maintaining social distancing as the cortege travels to church and crematorium. All enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director on 077 03210437.

Madge Donohue, Clondalkin, Dublin /Moville /Shannon, County Clare

The death has occurred peacefully at home after a short illness of Margaret (Madge) Donohue, Clondalkin, Dublin and late of Moville, County Donegal and Shannon, County Clare.



Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother of Michael and Patricia, loving sister of the late Susan, Mary and baby Patrick; sadly missed by her loving children, son-in-law Eamonn, grandchildren Devin, Jim and Adam, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace

In line with Government and HSE advice and to ensure the safety of family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew her would take some time to light a candle in her memory.

Donations to Irish Cancer Society in lieu of flowers would be gratefully accepted.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live from Church of the Presentation, Knockmitten, Clondalkin on Tuesday at 10.30am on the following link - https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-presentation

The cremation service can be viewed at 11.40am at the line – https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Seán McLoughlin, Clogher, Carrick

The death has occurred of Seán McLoughlin, Clogher, Carrick who passed away peacefully at Killybegs Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his loving wife Mae, much-loved father to Eileen, Noreen, Jamie, Seanie, Declan and Theresa, he will be sadly missed by his sisters Nora and Mary Anne, his brother Leo, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place Friday in St Columba’s Church, Carrick at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 government restrictions, the Mass and burial will be private to family and friends and restricted to 50 people. The Family home is private. The McLoughlin Family would like to thank you all for your kind support and your understanding at this difficult time.

Carmel O’Kane, formally of Ard Colgan, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in the Foyle Hospice, Derry of Carmel O’Kane, formally of Ard Colgan, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving from her brother Colum and Marlene’s residence at Moss Road, Carndonagh on Friday at 10.30am going to The Church of The Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Patrick Chaney, Ballindrait, Lifford

The death has occurred of Patrick Chaney, Gortin North, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday at 11.30 am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted in the Church. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://clonleighparish.com

Sheila Harkin (Nee Duffy) Tullyarb, Carndonagh, formerly of Drumaweir, Greencastle

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sheila Harkin (Nee Duffy) Tullyarb, Carndonagh and formerly of Drumaweir, Greencastle.

Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh on Friday at 2pm, followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery, Moville.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Joan Darcy, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully at her home of Joan Darcy, Clyhore, Ballyshannon.

Beloved Mother of Ann Marie, John (Di), Christine, Michael (Julie), Patricia, Joseph (Denise) & Kevin (Sue).

Sadly missed by her sisters Peggy and Toni (England), her grandchildren Patrick, Ann-Marie, James, Megan, Joe, Jack, Jasmin, Shannon, Gemma, David, Jade, Leah and Maggie and her great-grandchildren.

Reposing at her late residence until removal on Friday morning to St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to family, neighbours and close friends. In accordance with the HSE and government guidelines, the wake and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted. All enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home on 087 2218483.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.